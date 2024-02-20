Viemed Healthcare Announces Date And Time For Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the“ Company ” or“ Viemed ”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will host its Year End Conference Call on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

+1-201-689-8451 (International)

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail ... by 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Live Audio Webcast:

Following the live call, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website,

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

...

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

...