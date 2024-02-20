Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran Announces The Establishment Of The International Society For Radiology And Imaging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran has been an advocate for the concept of Total Health and Proactive Healthcare System for the past 20 years. On January 7, 2024, Suthanthiran was awarded the M.S. Swaminathan World Prize 2023 for his contributions to cancer research globally, service to Society and Simple Life Style, by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, and G.S.A. Global Eye Magazine, U.S.A. The award was presented by Selvi Apoorva, IAS, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to the Tamil Nadu Government, who stated,“He deserves this award not only for his contributions to the field of cancer research but also for his simplicity and contributions to the society.”Suthanthiran is working towards reducing the death and suffering from cancer, cardiac diseases, diabetes, infectious diseases, and other ailments by as much as 50% through his non-profit organization, Best Cure Foundation (BCF).Best Cure Total Health System is defined as Prevention, Early Detection, and Effective Treatment for Total Cure. Best Cure Proactive Healthcare System is defined as full transparency on clinical outcomes, benefits, and costs.Lancet Magazine published an article, "The promise of a good death" about their analysis of clinical data from 200 countries, over 10 years and concluded that practicing the Best Cure Total Health System approach can save as many as 50% of those dying today.[1]ISRI aims to make radiology and imaging affordable and accessible globally for early diagnosis. ISRI will collaborate with other associations/societies worldwide to promote its goals.Learn more about ISRI at .REFERENCE:1. The Lancet,For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at .For more information on the BCF and Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit , or .For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit .About TeamBest Global Companies :TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal-to provide the best products and services to customers.The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies, and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

