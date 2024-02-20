In/PACT Appoints Gregg O'neill As Chief Operating Officer To Drive Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHARLESTON, SC, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- in/PACT , the leading provider of technology-enabled charitable giving solutions for major retailers, loyalty providers and financial institutions, has announced the promotion of Gregg O'Neill to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over four years of experience at in/PACT, building on an earlier career of key leadership positions in the loyalty industry, O'Neill will help spearhead the company through its next important phase of growth.



Under the leadership of John McNeel , Chairman-CEO and Co-Founder, in/PACT has developed innovative social good programs that drive customer acquisition and retention for Fortune 500 companies. A recent strategic partnership announced with Ringer Sciences of The Next Practices Group enhances its AI-empowered data and analytics offerings to architect new ways for companies to engage with their consumers through hyper-localized and hyper-personalized giving programs. Clients include retailers such as Target, Walgreens and Starbucks, in addition to the company having introduced fintech solutions to market in partnership with FIS.



O'Neill's appointment as COO reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership team to capitalize on new opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape, as companies seek new ways to drive customer acquisition and loyalty that create meaningful connections with their communities as well as positive impact on the bottom line.



"In Gregg O'Neill, we have a seasoned leader whose contributions have been invaluable to in/PACT's growth," said McNeel. "As we enter this phase of expansion and explore new strategic partnerships, Gregg's appointment underscores our dedication to driving strategic growth and delivering impactful solutions to our clients."



Gregg O'Neill's tenure at in/PACT has been marked by a focus on driving business growth and fostering strategic partnerships. As COO, he will lead efforts to enhance product offerings, expand service portfolios, and drive sales initiatives.



"I'm excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at in/PACT during this important phase of growth and I'm fortunate to have such a seasoned team of colleagues to help," said O'Neill. "I look forward to leveraging our momentum to introduce new products, services, and partnerships that drive positive social impact."



About in/PACT: in/PACT is a leader in Purposetech, empowering organizations, brands, and individuals to drive positive change through innovative technology solutions. With a mission to harness the power of purpose for social good, in/PACT offers platforms and tools that facilitate giving, engagement, and social impact initiatives.

