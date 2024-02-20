Cheap Hotels Hub Reaches 5 Million Monthly Visitors In Budget Travel Industry With AI Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cheap Hotels Hub is pleased to announce that it has reached a milestone of 5 million unique monthly visitors, further expanding into the budget travel market. Since its relatively recent inception one year ago, Cheap Hotels Hub has been at the forefront of the online travel industry, offering a seamless booking experience through its AI-powered platform.



Their success is a result of a multi-faceted marketing strategy that utilizes over 10 different traffic sources, including but not limited to Google Ads, Facebook Ads, collaborations with bloggers, travel agents, and tour operators, as well as SEO, SMM, email campaigns, referrals and word of mouth. Such an approach has both diversified the Cheap Hotels Hub's presence through various channels and strengthened its reputation as a reliable travel booking provider for its visitors.



But what really sets Cheap Hotels Hub apart in the highly competitive hospitality market is its use of the latest AI technology, which enables real-time price updates for over a million hotels worldwide. As a result, travelers will always have access to the cheapest travel options for their desired dates, which can significantly reduce overall costs.



"Integrating Google Cloud and Amazon Cloud for high-load scenarios, using MongoDB for NoSQL needs and MySQL for SQL needs, along with other modern technologies and a high-load multi-cluster API, optimizes the performance and scalability of our infrastructure," said Dmitrii Selikhov and Oleksandr Tserkovnyi, co-founders of Cheap Hotels Hub. "By incorporating the latest technology into our platform, we aim to reshape the hospitality industry by fundamentally changing the way it operates."



Dmitrii Selikhov and Oleksandr Tserkovnyi's 15 years of experience in computer science and artificial intelligence played a key role in the company's success. The co-founders' technical expertise, enhanced by partnerships with industry leaders such as Google AI and Amazon AI, ensures that Cheap Hotels Hub remains at the forefront of the budget travel market.



In addition to the high processing speed provided by AI, the platform also has a user-friendly interface, ensuring that visitors can choose from a wide range of budget accommodations with as much comfort as possible.



"Finding the best balance between price and hotel quality can be a daunting task," says Emir Barazante, a professional banker and seasoned traveler. "But Cheap Hotels Hub makes finding the perfect hotel at the best price a breeze. It's like having a personal travel agent at your fingertips."



For more information, visit the company's website at .



About Cheap Hotels Hub



With its AI-powered booking engine, Cheap Hotels Hub has quickly become a notable force in budget travel - making affordable accommodations easily accessible to travelers worldwide. Launched in 2023, the platform simplifies the search and booking process with a user-friendly interface that provides real-time pricing and personalized recommendations.

Dmitrii Selikhov & Oleksandr Tserkovnyi

Cheap Hotels Hub

