Summit Materials To Host Investor Day On March 13, 2024

(NYSE: SUM , "Summit" or the "Company"), a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement, will host a hybrid investor day on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, beginning at 9:00am Eastern Time (7:00am Mountain Time).
Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan and her executive leadership team will lead an investor presentation and Q&A session that will focus on Summit's strategic imperatives, emphasizing key financial targets, and outlining the comprehensive roadmap for the future. The presentation will spotlight the Argos USA integration, Summit's materials-led growth strategy, and the company's capital allocation priorities to drive greater shareholder returns.
A live webcast of the investor day presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event at the following link:
A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at summit-materials shortly following the conclusion of the event.
About Summit Materials, Inc.
Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit .
Contact Information
Andy Larkin
VP, Investor Relations
Summit Materials, Inc.
[email protected]
720-618-6013
SOURCE Summit Materials, Inc.
