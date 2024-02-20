Summit Materials To Host Investor Day On March 13, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc.

(NYSE: SUM , "Summit" or the "Company"), a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement, will host a hybrid investor day on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, beginning at 9:00am Eastern Time (7:00am Mountain Time).

Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan and her executive leadership team will lead an investor presentation and Q&A session that will focus on Summit's strategic imperatives, emphasizing key financial targets, and outlining the comprehensive roadmap for the future. The presentation will spotlight the Argos USA integration, Summit's materials-led growth strategy, and the company's capital allocation priorities to drive greater shareholder returns.

A live webcast of the investor day presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event at the following link:

A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at summit-materials shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit .

Contact Information

Andy Larkin

VP, Investor Relations

Summit Materials, Inc.

[email protected]

720-618-6013

