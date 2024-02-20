Scientel Solutions Announces Partnership With UK-Based Cybersecurity Company, Kryptokloud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LINCOLN, United Kingdom, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions (Scientel) headquartered in Aurora, IL, USA announces partnership with UK-based cyber intelligence company, KryptoKloud Ltd.

For over 30 years, Scientel has worked to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities to keep up with the needs of its clients and the sophisticated cyber threats that they are presented with.

This strategic partnership signifies a union between KryptoKloud's expertise in advanced Threat Intelligence infrastructure and Scientel's commitment to pioneering technological solutions. Together, the companies aim to leverage their strengths to create groundbreaking developments that bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and evolving business needs.

Expressing excitement about the collaboration, KryptoKloud Ltd's CEO, Paul Burrows, stated, "Our partnership with Scientel represents a strategic alignment of vision and capabilities. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of actionable, threat intelligence technological solutions, bringing enhanced value to our clients."

KryptoKloud and Scientel share a common goal of helping our communities to ensure they are safeguarded from all digital threats and guarantee their assets are effectively protected. Both organizations diligently work to provide the necessary services for minimal business disruptions due to cyber-attacks, acknowledging that proper cybersecurity protocols are essential for businesses everywhere.



Scientel knew that KryptoKloud would offer a great extension of their existing Security Operations Center (SOC). "The new Endpoint Threat Intelligence (ETI) capability providing an intelligent led operational capability offered by KryptoKloud, allows for a fully automated detection of Indicators of Attack instead of simply Indicators of Compromise to our existing and future clients. With the ability to integrate into your existing EDR and SIEM system, the KryptoKloud platform can act as a manager of managers. KryptoKloud provides another layer of protection to complement cyber resilience, with their unique supply chain and credential theft real-time, detection capabilities all within the KryptoCTI platform. We are eager to partner together to leverage AI capabilities and add KryptoCTI to our evolving portfolio of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions", states Mike Cataletto, CTO at Scientel Solutions. This collaboration is poised to bring forth innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly digital world. Both organizations are confident that this partnership will lead to the development of transformative tools and platforms, providing clients with the technological edge needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

