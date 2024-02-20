ALFA Reports 4Q23 EBITDA Of US $282 Million And 2023 EBITDA Of US $1.4 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, N.L. Mexico, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ALFAA) ("ALFA") announced today its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("4Q23"). All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). 4Q23 / 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

ALFA . ALFA positioned for final phase of transformation: refinanced parent-level

debt, further simplified corporate structure, lowered dividends and

suspended share buybacks during 2023 . Outstanding performance at Sigma partially offsets a decline at Alpek amid

major shift in petrochemical industry conditions during the year . 2023 Consolidated Results include impairment charges of US $756 million

associated with four key optimization initiatives at Alpek and Sigma .

Consolidated Net Leverage ratio of 3.5 times; Alpek 3.4x and Sigma 2.3x Sigma .

Record fourth quarter results contributed to all-time high Volume,

Revenue and EBITDA in 2023 .

Key drivers include volume growth across all channels in Mexico and

strong performance in the Hispanic-based business in the U.S. .

Improvement in Europe driven by structural changes: 4Q23 EBITDA up

89% and margin expanded by 200+ basis points y-o-y .

Lowest annual net leverage ratio in eight years (2) supported by strong

EBITDA growth Alpek .

Actively engaged in initiatives to reduce costs and to maximize cash flow .

4Q23 Revenue, Comparable EBITDA and EBITDA down 31%, 38% and

71% year-on-year, respectively .

Net Debt down 7% y-o-y supported by cash optimization initiatives

reflected in Net Working Capital recovery and Capex reduction .

Sequential improvement in various petrochemical industry references:

Asian polyester margins up 5% .

Impact from hyperinflation in Argentina amplified by a spike in exchange

rate at year end . Impairment charges totaled US $633 million in 2023, related to the pause

in construction at the Corpus Christi site, as well as the shutdown of

operations in Cooper River, United States and in Monterrey, Mexico

Message from ALFA's President

"2023 was an important year as ALFA advanced towards the final phase of its transformation. Progress was highlighted by further corporate simplification, greater self-sufficiency at the subsidiaries, disciplined capital allocation and effective liability management which enhances flexibility for required debt reduction.

Regarding operations, our two business units had contrasting performance, with Sigma delivering record figures and Alpek posting lower-than-expected results amid a major shift in petrochemical industry conditions throughout the year.

As a result, ALFA's 2023 Revenue was down 8% and EBITDA was 34% lower versus 2022. Sigma's annual Revenues and EBITDA were up 15% and 37% year-on-year, respectively, while Alpek's Revenues were down 24% and EBITDA declined 65%.

Our petrochemical business faced lower reference margins, normalized ocean freight rates and price disparities in key raw materials between North America and Asia. In addition, Alpek's fourth quarter results were impacted by hyperinflation in its Argentine operations as the currency exchange rate and inflation spiked at the close of the year.

To overcome these challenges, Alpek focused on reinforcing cost competitiveness and optimizing free cash flow. As previously disclosed, difficult footprint rationalization decisions were carried out resulting in two plant closures that provide significant cost savings. Alpek also achieved a substantial recovery in Net Working Capital and rationalized Capex by US $168 million versus its initial Guidance.

Pausing the construction of the integrated PTA-PET plant in Corpus Christi, Texas was among the Capex rationalization initiatives announced earlier due to a significant increase in capital requirements. In accordance with IFRS, Alpek recognized an impairment on its investment in the joint venture at the close of the year. Regardless of the accounting treatment, Alpek will continue to work with its partners to determine the best long-term actions.

Alpek is closely following market developments as it navigates these extraordinary industry conditions. An encouraging sign was a 5% sequential recovery in Asian reference polyester margins during the fourth quarter. Also noteworthy, Alpek's 4Q23 Comparable EBITDA was US $167 million, up 5% quarter on quarter.

Sigma has been the standout performer all year, with financial results further fueled by record fourth quarter Volume, Revenues and EBITDA. Revenues achieved 11 consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth, and 4Q23 EBITDA benefitted from consistent improvement in European operations, which were up 89% year-on-year.

For the full year, key drivers of Sigma's extraordinary performance include Mexico's volume growth across all channels along with a favorable exchange rate. Also, better-than-expected results in the U.S. supported by robust growth in Hispanic products.

Sigma's 37% year-on-year increase in 2023 EBITDA drove its leverage ratio (Net Debt to EBITDA) down to 2.3x; the lowest level in eight years. This metric plays a crucial role as ALFA prepares to complete its transformation.

ALFA is actively seeking to accelerate debt reduction at the Parent level to ensure a strong financial position of the combined ALFA/Sigma entity in anticipation to a potential Alpek spin-off. Therefore in 2023, a significant portion of ALFA's debt was refinanced with multiple bank loans that are prepayable at any time; dividends were reduced; and share buybacks were suspended.

Additionally, Corporate expenses declined 41% year-on-year as simplification efforts move forward. Several senior corporate roles have been consolidated through orderly succession processes and many centralized services have been transferred to the operating units.

Looking ahead, ALFA will focus on selective asset monetization to reduce debt and finalize its transformation. Sigma anticipates a steady outlook, and Alpek expects to continue facing a slow recovery against the current petrochemical industry backdrop.

We look forward to celebrating ALFA's 50th Anniversary in 2024. I am truly honored and proud to look back and see ALFA's legacy as a reliable business partner and responsible corporate citizen reflected across leading businesses that have or will become fully independent. I would like to thank all the ALFA employees and other stakeholders for their support as we continue to navigate a complex macro environment, drive further growth and complete the final steps of the transformation process."

All the best,

Álvaro Fernández

Important note on changes to ALFA's

Consolidated Financial Statements

ALFA's shareholders approved to spin-off ALFA's share ownership of Axtel into a new, listed entity called "Controladora Axtel" on July 12, 2022. The shares of "Controladora Axtel" were distributed to ALFA shareholders and began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange on May 29, 2023. In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Axtel meets the definition of a "Discontinued Operation" for purposes of ALFA's Consolidated Financial Statements. "Discontinued Operations" are the net results of an entity that is either being held for disposal or which has already been disposed of.

The changes in ALFA's Consolidated Financial Statements are as follows:



The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position presents Axtel's assets as "Current assets from discontinued operations" and its liabilities as "Current liabilities from discontinued operations" at the close of 2022. At the close of 2023, all Axtel figures were eliminated. Prior periods are not restated.

The Consolidated Statement of Income presents Axtel's net revenues and expenses as a single line item "Profit (loss) from discontinued operations" as follows:



4Q22: accumulated figures for the three months ended December 31, 2022



3Q23: no figures presented related to Axtel



4Q23: no figures presented related to Axtel



2022: accumulated figures for the 12 months of 2022

2023: accumulated figures for the four months and 29 days ended May 29, 2023

The Change in Net Debt presents Axtel's net inflows and outflows as a single line item "Decrease (Increase) in Net Debt from discontinued operations" as follows:



4Q22: no figures presented related to Axtel



3Q23: no figures presented related to Axtel



4Q23: no figures presented related to Axtel



2022: accumulated figures for the six months and 12 days ended July 12, 2022

2023: no figures presented related to Axtel The Change in Net Debt also presents Axtel's Net Debt balance as "Net Debt from discontinued operations" at the close of 3Q22. Prior periods are not restated and subsequent periods (4Q23, 3Q23, 2Q23, 1Q23 and 4Q22) do not present figures related to Axtel.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (US $ MILLION)









(%) 4Q23 vs.







4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 3Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 Ch. % ALFA & Subs





ALFA Revenues 3,885 4,198 4,452 (7) (13) 16,388 18,085 (9)

Alpek 1,691 1,956 2,457 (14) (31) 7,759 10,555 (26)

Sigma 2,161 2,209 1,964 (2) 10 8,505 7,425 15 ALFA EBITDA1 282 373 346 (25) (19) 1,391 2,082 (33)

Alpek 53 126 186 (58) (71) 514 1,455 (65)

Sigma 229 255 167 (10) 37 893 652 37 ALFA Comparable EBITDA2 395 407 430 (3) (8) 1,623 2,022 (20)

Alpek 167 160 270 5 (38) 734 1,396 (47)

Sigma 229 255 167 (10) 37 905 652 39 Majority Net Income3 (652) (49) (17) - - (711) 578 (223) CAPEX & Acquisitions4 192 96 139 100 38 569 1,111 (49) ALFA Net Debt 4,919 4,866 4,751 1 4 4,919 4,751 4

Alpek 1,729 1,675 1,860 3 (7) 1,729 1,860 (7)

Sigma 2,025 2,045 1,782 (1) 14 2,025 1,782 14 ALFA Net Debt/EBITDA5 3.5 3.4 2.3









ALFA Interest Coverage6 3.5 3.7 6.4













1 EBITDA = Operating Income + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets 2 Comparable EBITDA = Operating Income + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets + extraordinary items 3 Majority Net Income includes Majority Net Income from Discontinued Operations (Axtel) 4 Includes divestments 5 Times. LTM= Last 12 months. Ratio calculated with Discontinued Operations for all periods 6 Times. LTM= Last 12 months. Interest Coverage= EBITDA/Net Financial Expenses with Discontinued Operations for all periods

