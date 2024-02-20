The Linux Foundation Releases Conference Schedule For Open Source Summit North America 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leading gathering for the global open source community offers 200+ sessions presented through 16 microconferences, exploring the most crucial and innovative topics driving open source advancements today.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, last week announced the full schedule for Open Source Summit North America , the premier event for open source code and community contributors. The conference is taking place April 16-18 in Seattle, Washington, with pre-event programming and co-located events happening April 15-19. The schedule can be viewed here .

Comprised of 16 microconferences , including LinuxCon, Open AI + Data Forum, SupplyChainSecurityCon, CloudOpen, OSPOCon, Open Source 101, OpenGovCon, ContainerCon and more, Open Source Summit North America 2024's schedule features 200+ talks (keynote presentations, conference sessions, lightning talks, tutorials, and BoFs) and includes content for developers, system operators and community, across a wide range of topics, subjects, and skill levels.

New microconferences for 2024 include:



Digital Trust:

Aims to explore the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in using open source tools to enhance trustworthiness and security in the digital landscape.



Standards & Specification Forum: Supports collaboration and open conversation surrounding specification development and adoption from ideation to international standard.

TechDocsCon: Offers an open forum for those interested in open source project documentation to exchange real-world experiences, discuss documentation impact and success metrics, and identify effective strategies.

Embedded Open Source Summit

is also being held April 16-18 in Seattle, Washington, alongside Open Source Summit North America. To view the EOSS schedule, click here . Those who register for Open Source Summit can add on registration for Embedded Open Source Summit for free.

2024 OSS Conference Session Highlights Include:



Adopting

CDEvents and Embracing Interoperability

- Andrea Frittoli, Open Source Developer Advocate, IBM (cdCon )



Mind the Gap Between the Future and the Present

- Taylor Thomas, Director of Engineering, Cosmonic

(CloudOpen )



Reinventing Container Linux for the Wasm Era (and More) With System Extensions

- Andrew Randall, Principal PM Manager, Microsoft

(ContainerCon )



Sustainable Supply Chains: Digital Trust for Organizational Identities in the Mining Sector

-

Nancy Norris, Senior Director, ESG & Digital Trust, Ministry of Energy , Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Government of British Columbia

(Digital Trust )



Beyond Code: Recognizing the Crucial Role of 'Glue Work' in Open Source

- Julia Furst, Global Technologist, Veeam ; Anita Sarma, Professor, Associate Head of Research, Oregon State University ;

& Zixuan Feng, Ph.D Student, Oregon State University

(Diversity Empowerment Summit )



KernelCI - How Can It Impact Your Future?

- Paweł Wieczorek,

Consultant Software Engineer, Collabora (LinuxCon )

Designing and Optimizing High-Performance Data Platforms: Privacy Intelligence Platforms

-

Khushboo Agarwal, Senior Software Developer Engineer, Meta Platforms, Inc. (Open AI + Data Forum )



The Public vs Private Sector WAR for Software Talent

- Drew Belk, Vice President of Delivery, Defense Unicorns & Duong Hang, Deputy Director, Air Force Platform One (OpenGovCon )



A Gentle Introduction to AI & ML for Developers

- Melissa McKay, Developer Advocate, Office of the CTO, JFrog (Open Source 101 )



The State of Funding in Open Source

- Kara Sowles - Senior Open Source Program Manager, GitHub (Open Source Leadership Summit )



Case Study: 10+ Years of Developing an SBOM System and the Dos and Don'ts

- Mark Gisi, Director, Open Source Program Office, Wind River Systems

(Operations Management Summit )



OSPOs in Academia: Increasing the Impact of Educational Institutions and Open Source Communities

-

Stephanie Lieggi, Executive Director, UCSC OSPO and CROSS, UC Santa Cruz

&

Sayeed Choudhury, Director of Open Source Programs Office, Carnegie Mellon University (OSPOCon )



Navigating the AI Frontier: Regulations, Laws, and Ethical Consideration

- Karen Bennett, Founder, xplAInr

(Standards & Specifications Forum )



When to Send Flowers? End of Life and End of Support Across the Ecosystem

- Allan Friedman, Senior Advisor and Strategist, CISA

(SupplyChainSecurityCon )



WITNESS: A "What if?" Tool for Exploring Policy Options and Climate Change

- Michael Tiemann, Project Leader, Open Source for Climate

(SustainabilityCon )

Learning By Example: Highlights from Google Season of Docs

- Erin McKean, Developer Relations Program Manager, Google (TechDocsCon )

Keynote speakers will be announced soon.

