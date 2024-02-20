Plexus To Present At The Raymond James 45Th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEENAH, WI, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today that it will attend the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on March 4, 2024. During the conference, Raymond James will host a fireside chat with Plexus' management team at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be available via live webcast.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

When: Monday, March 4, 2024, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link:

Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event:



Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

About Plexus

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product's lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at