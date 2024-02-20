CHÂTEAU MALARTIC-LAGRAVIÈRE RETURNED AS THE OFFICIAL WINE SPONSOR OF THE 37TH ANNUAL AMERICAN CINEMATHEQUE AWARDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Malartic-Lagravière red 2026 magnum“Helen Mirren Award” at the American Cinematheque Gala Dinner
Véronique Bonnie and Helen Mirren with the Malartic Magnum signed by the actress ©BryanBeasley
Véronique Bonnie and Helen Mirren with Chateau Malartic Magnum ©BryanBeasley
LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 15th, the American Cinematheque honored Helen Mirren as the 37th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award . Kevin Goetz & Screen Engine received the Power of Cinema Award Presented by Hill Valley at this prestigious event.
Since 2019, Château Malartic-Lagravière has been the proud wine sponsor of the event. Once again, this year, the A-list entertainment industry had the opportunity to enjoy Château Malartic-Lagravière's wines, including Château Malartic Red, 2013, and White, 2019, at the cocktail reception and the gala dinner during the tribute.
Château Malartic-Lagravière is honored that Helen Mirren signed a special engraved magnum of their 2016 red vintage to benefit her charity organization of choice, Meals on Wheels West. The magnum will be displayed at the winery, along with the signed magnums of previous American Cinematheque honorees Ryan Reynolds in 2022, Scarlett Johansson in 2021 and Charlize Theron in 2019. Since 1986, the American Cinematheque Award has been presented annually to an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture.
Château Malartic-Lagravière is no stranger to the silver screen. Last year, they were the official wine sponsor of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The iconic wine family was also involved in the Tribeca Festival last year, and can be seen on screen in Emily in Paris and Death on the Nile.
About Château Malartic-Lagravière
The Bonnie Family's wine journey began a little over two decades ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led Malartic Estates with passion and determination which were completed in 2005 with the addition of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina).
For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, respecting the place and its ecosystem. With a sustainable approach, they are looking for the unique expression of each terroir, a perfect balance and a gourmet complexity, that make them the perfect allies of gastronomy. They appear on the menus of all the best restaurants around the world.
