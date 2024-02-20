Carparts To Present At The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS ) announces today that they will be presenting at the 36th Annual Roth Conference.
Event: 36th Annual Roth Conference
Date: March 17-19, 2024
Location: Dana Point, CA
This year's event will consist of one-on-one/small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, and thematic and industry panels hosted by executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors, including Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services, and Insurance.
To learn more and submit a registration request, visit the Roth Conference Registration Website.
About ROTH MKM
ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit .
About CarParts, Inc.
CarParts, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company improving the way drivers shop for the parts they need.
Operating over 25 years, CarParts has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. Offering a seamless shopping experience, we aim to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle repair and maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.
At CarParts, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.
CarParts
is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Investor Relations:
Ryan Lockwood
[email protected]
Media Relations:
Tina Mirfarsi
[email protected]
SOURCE CarParts, Inc.
MENAFN20022024003732001241ID1107877015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.