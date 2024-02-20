Truecar Releases Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Stockholder Letter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Live call and webcast will occur on February 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar , Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE ) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 in a stockholder letter, which is available HERE

and on the TrueCar Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" trueca . The company will host a call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, February 21

at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT. A

live webcast of the call will be available through TrueCar's Investor Relations website and the link below. TrueCar Fourth Quarter 2023 Live Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-833-816-1391 (domestic) 1-412-317-0484 (international) Webcast: Access the live webcast HERE

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion in the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at href="" rel="nofollow" trueca .

TrueCar has

used and intends to continue to use its

Investor Relations website ( href="" rel="nofollow" trueca ), LinkedIn , Facebook and

Twitter as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

