Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $120 Million Equipment Financing To Rocket Lab

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN ) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the commitment of $120 million in equipment financing to Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB ) ("Rocket Lab"), a leading provider of space launch services and advanced satellite technology.

Based in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company that provides launch services, satellite manufacturing, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions. Rocket Lab designs and produces technology that has been integrated into over 1,700 satellites globally and has deployed 176 satellites through 43 launches to date.

"Our partnership with Rocket Lab underscores our commitment to fostering groundbreaking technologies and advancing the capabilities of companies at the forefront of space innovation," said Kyle Brown, CEO of Trinity. "We look forward to supporting the Rocket Lab team and providing equipment financing to further fuel the growth of manufacturing needs in the U.S."

This financing comes on the heels of Rocket Lab's $515 million contract with the Space Development Agency to design, develop, produce, test, and operate 18 satellites.

"Rocket Lab is not only delivering reliable launch services but is also driving innovation for satellite component manufacturing and software in the aerospace industry," said Cory Cramer, Director of Equipment Financing at Trinity. "We are excited to partner with their team as they continue to make access to space faster, easier, and more affordable."

The new debt facility from Trinity will be used to fuel Rocket Lab's expansion plans by financing additional manufacturing capacity, testing equipment, and R&D.

"As we continue scaling our launch and space systems businesses to meet the growing demand for space services, we're pleased to partner with the dedicated team at Trinity to accelerate our expansion," said Adam Spice, Rocket Lab Chief Financial Officer. "This partnership enables us to build on the strong momentum as an established leading launch provider, and now also a satellite prime contractor, delivering reliable space services to a growing base of commercial and government customers."

About

Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc.

(Nasdaq: TRIN ), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors.

Trinity Capital's

investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments.

Trinity Capital

believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at

.

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, the Photon satellite platform, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 172 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia. To learn more, visit

.

