Whirlpool Corporation To Host 2024 Investor Day On February 27

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) announced today the details of its 2024 Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will include a presentation from Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer; Jim Peters, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Alessandro Perucchetti, executive vice president and president, North America; and Ludovic Beaufils, executive vice president, KitchenAid Small Appliances, with Q&A to follow. The Company will provide an update on the strong investment case for Whirlpool Corporation, including how the Company is unlocking value through a refocused portfolio, organic value creation from the North America Major Domestic Appliance business and Small Domestic Appliance Global business, 2026 value creation targets and capital allocation priorities.

To pre-register for the event, visit the Whirlpool 2024 Investor Day website at .

Materials will be on the Company's website at and may be accessed by clicking the "Investors" tab located at the top of the page. To listen to the live webcast, participants should visit the events & presentations page of the site 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to view the event via the Open Exchange website. Those who pre-register will be sent an access code to view the webcast. The presentation and an archived recording of the event will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:

WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the Company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the Company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the Company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.

Website Disclosure

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Whirlpool Corporation Additional Information

Certain statements in this press release relating to value creation and capital allocation expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not, or the times at or by which, events will occur. Actual performance may differ materially from that expressed or implied in such statements. Reference should also be made to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Whirlpool Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what are believed to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Whirlpool Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation