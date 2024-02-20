Syndax To Announce Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2023 Financial Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On February 27, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Nasdaq: SNDX ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, February 27, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page

in the Investors section of the Company's website. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: Syndax4Q23

Domestic Dial-in Number: 800-590-8290

International Dial-in Number: 240-690-8800

Live webcast:

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at

approximately 24 hours after the conference call and will be available for 90 days following the call.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit

