IMAX To Present At The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX ) today announced that the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference

Location: San Francisco, CA

Fireside Date:

Tuesday, March 5th

Virtual Fireside Time: 11:00 a.m. PT

IMAX Executive: Rich Gelfond, CEO

In addition, IMAX will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on the IMAX investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" ima .

About IMAX Corporation





IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2023, there were 1,731 IMAX systems (1,651 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

