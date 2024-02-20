The Andersons, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE ) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $51 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, and $55 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, on an adjusted basis

EBITDA was $131 million for the quarter, and adjusted EBITDA was $135 million

Trade reported pretax income of $44 million and adjusted pretax income of $47 million

Renewables reported record pretax income of $60 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $33 million on efficient plant performance and good merchandising results Strong balance sheet; healthy cash flows result in a cash balance of $644 million at December 31, 2023 "Renewables had an excellent fourth quarter with record ethanol production and strong corn to ethanol yields at our four ethanol plants. We continued to have great operating performance and also benefited from strong board crush margins. In Trade, our eastern grain assets had good results from improving basis after a later harvest coupled with income from drying wet corn. In Nutrient & Industrial, we had a mixed quarter with year-over-year improvement from our ag supply chain product lines," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "With these results, we are reporting a 30% year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, leading to a full year adjusted EBITDA of $405 million, just behind last year's record of $412 million, and well above our previously disclosed range of $350-$375 million." "Looking forward, we acknowledge a shift in fundamentals of the commodity markets with increased global stocks. Our mix of North American storage and ethanol production assets and combined with strength in merchandising positions us well to benefit from these market shifts," added Bowe. "We have seen good results from our recent investments in ingredients supplied for pet and human consumption. We are actively pursuing opportunities for growth in the Renewables space, including carbon reduction plans and increased renewable diesel feedstock merchandising. Across our businesses, we have a robust pipeline of opportunities that include both investment in our facilities and M&A with a strong balance sheet to support this growth."



$ in millions, except per share amounts











Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Variance YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Variance Pretax Income from Continuing Operations $





91.8 $





31.1 $





60.7 $





169.6 $





194.6 $





(25.0) Pretax Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 64.5 25.0 39.5 138.2 158.7 (20.5) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 68.4 50.0 18.4 159.1 184.4 (25.3) Trade1 47.0 52.2 (5.2) 83.3 120.9 (37.6) Renewables1 32.7 12.5 20.2 97.7 72.3 25.4 Nutrient & Industrial1 2.1 1.7 0.4 25.7 39.2 (13.5) Other1 (13.4) (16.4) 3.0 (47.7) (48.0) 0.3 Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company 51.2 15.1 36.1 101.2 119.1 (17.9) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 54.6 33.8 20.8 118.3 139.4 (21.1) Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (EPS) 1.49 0.44 1.05 2.94 3.46 (0.52) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations1 1.59 0.98 0.61 3.44 4.05 (0.61) EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 131.2 78.7 52.5 341.5 386.2 (44.7) Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 $



135.1 $



103.7 $





31.4 $





405.1 $





411.9 $





(6.8)

1

Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Strong operating cash flows continued into the fourth quarter. Our significant cash position and minimal short-term borrowings resulted in cash in excess of total debt at year end," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.5 times is well below our stated target of 2.5 times. With a strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to fund good growth projects with appropriate returns."

The company generated $251 million and $440 million in cash from operating activities for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and generated $122 million and $90 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

For the full years of 2023 and 2022, the company generated $947 million and $287 million in cash from operating activities, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes for the same years was $330 million and $315 million, leading to a December 31, 2023, cash balance of $644 million.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Posts Strong Fourth Quarter Driven by Grain Assets

Trade recorded pretax income of $44 million and adjusted pretax income of $47 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $27 million and record adjusted pretax income of $52 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Strong elevation margins in core grain assets through harvest drove the results with strong basis appreciation and drying income from a wet corn crop. The merchandising businesses realized solid results but down from last year, primarily on weakness in the Middle East and North Africa region. Our premium ingredients business experienced significant improvements from the prior year, as recent acquisitions and other growth capital investments provided strong returns.

Ag fundamentals are shifting due to increased global supply. Our mix of assets and merchandising businesses provide a solid foundation for us to benefit from large crops and carry markets. With lower commodity prices, domestic producers are hesitant to forward sell, but our assets are well-positioned for the grains to flow in due course. With continuing global unrest, volatility exists in key international shipping lanes which could provide ongoing merchandising opportunities.

Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $62 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $72 million. Full year adjusted EBITDA decreased from a record $199 million in 2022 to $155 million in 2023.

Renewables Posts Another Outstanding Quarter

The Renewables segment reported record pretax income of $60 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $33 million in the fourth quarter compared to pretax income of $19 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter ethanol board crush margins were up $0.20/gallon and natural gas prices were down when compared to the same quarter in 2022. Our four ethanol plants had record production in the fourth quarter, further capitalizing on the favorable margin environment. Renewable diesel feedstock merchandising results also grew on increased sales volumes and a further diversified product portfolio.

While spot ethanol crush margins have softened into 2024, the first quarter generally experiences seasonally weak margins. Upcoming planned maintenance in the industry and the spring driving rebound should support improved plant economics; however, co-product values are facing headwinds as weaker corn prices are expected to compress feed values.

Renewables recorded EBITDA of $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2022 fourth quarter EBITDA of $36 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA of $230 million in 2023, was a record and an increase of almost $50 million from 2022.

Nutrient & Industrial Shows Improvement on Prior Year

Nutrient & Industrial recorded pretax income of $1 million and adjusted pretax income of $2 million in the fourth quarter, a slight improvement to the prior year, on an adjusted basis. The increased results are primarily due to higher volumes in our core agriculture products. Adjusted results include $2 million of expense related to a standstill payment for a growth project that did not come to fruition. We remain optimistic for a good spring application season as nutrient prices have stabilized, and farm economics should still incentivize application of crop inputs.

Nutrient & Industrial's current quarter EBITDA was $10 million and adjusted EBITDA was $11 million, comparable to 2022 fourth quarter EBITDA. For the full year, Nutrient & Industrial recorded EBITDA of $61 million and adjusted EBITDA of $62 million in 2023, down from EBITDA of $73 million in 2022.

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales and merchandising revenues $

3,213,000

$

4,677,488

$

14,750,112

$

17,325,384 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,995,286

4,507,465

14,004,749

16,641,220 Gross profit 217,714

170,023

745,363

684,164 Operating, administrative and general expenses 132,712

127,471

492,260

457,556 Asset impairment -

9,000

87,156

9,000 Interest expense, net 8,101

14,087

46,867

56,849 Other income, net 14,860

11,638

50,483

33,823 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 91,761

31,103

169,563

194,582 Income tax provision from continuing operations 13,324

9,933

37,034

39,628 Net income from continuing operations 78,437

21,170

132,529

154,954 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes -

(6,074)

-

12,025 Net income 78,437

15,096

132,529

166,979 Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 27,251

6,072

31,339

35,899 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $



51,186

$





9,024

$



101,190

$



131,080















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $





1.52

$





0.45

$





3.00

$





3.53 Discontinued operations -

(0.18)

-

0.36

$





1.52

$





0.27

$





3.00

$





3.89 Diluted earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $





1.49

$





0.44

$





2.94

$





3.46 Discontinued operations -

(0.18)

-

0.35

$





1.49

$





0.26

$





2.94

$





3.81

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $









643,854

$









115,269 Accounts receivable, net 762,549

1,248,878 Inventories 1,166,700

1,731,725 Commodity derivative assets – current 178,083

295,588 Other current assets 55,777

74,493 Total current assets 2,806,963

3,465,953 Other assets:





Goodwill 127,856

129,342 Other intangible assets, net 85,579

100,907 Right of use assets, net 54,234

61,890 Other assets, net 87,010

87,175 Total other assets 354,679

379,314 Property, plant and equipment, net 693,365

762,729 Total assets $







3,855,007

$







4,607,996







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $











43,106

$









272,575 Trade and other payables 1,055,473

1,423,633 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 187,054

370,524 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 90,849

98,519 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,561

110,155 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 232,288

245,916 Total current liabilities 1,636,331

2,521,322 Long-term lease liabilities 31,659

37,147 Long-term debt, less current maturities 562,960

492,518 Deferred income taxes 58,581

64,080 Other long-term liabilities 49,089

63,160 Total liabilities 2,338,620

3,178,227 Total equity 1,516,387

1,429,769 Total liabilities and equity $







3,855,007

$







4,607,996

The Andersons, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Activities













Net income from continuing operations $





78,437

$



21,170

$



132,529

$



154,954 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes -

(6,074)

-

12,025 Net income 78,437

15,096

132,529

166,979 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 31,306

33,476

125,106

134,742 Bad debt expense, net 5,438

973

11,519

6,001 Stock-based compensation expense 3,493

3,495

12,857

11,192 Deferred federal income tax 6,696

810

(1,596)

(20,009) Gain on sale of business from continuing operations -

-

(5,643)

- Asset impairment -

11,818

87,156

11,818 Gain on sale of business from discontinued operations -

-

-

(27,091) Damaged inventory -

17,328

-

17,328 Other (10,535)

7,275

(10,698)

14,073 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts and notes receivable 62,705

(250,537)

468,968

(391,403) Inventories (175,883)

(179,995)

572,235

56,859 Commodity derivatives 12,027

170,300

111,506

65,399 Other current and non-current assets 4,481

8,936

6,529

10,936 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 232,498

601,512

(563,718)

230,293 Net cash provided by operating activities 250,663

440,487

946,750

287,117 Investing Activities













Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (313)

(20,245)

(24,698)

(20,245) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (41,725)

(36,037)

(150,443)

(108,284) Proceeds from sale of assets 424

497

3,506

5,307 Purchase of investments -

-

(1,730)

(2,105) Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations -

-

10,318

5,171 Proceeds from sale of Rail assets -

-

2,871

36,706 Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations -

-

-

56,302 Purchases of Rail assets -

(3,994)

-

(31,458) Other 4,998

3,958

6,297

5,704 Net cash used in investing activities (36,616)

(55,821)

(153,879)

(52,902) Financing Activities













Net (payments) receipts under short-term lines of credit 27,456

(382,591)

(233,696)

(21,273) Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt -

-

-

350,000 Payments of short-term debt -

-

-

(550,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt -

-

100,000

- Payments of long-term debt (6,886)

(7,460)

(49,620)

(30,045) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (2,114)

(9,980)

(46,418)

(44,910) Dividends paid (6,602)

(6,347)

(25,373)

(24,609) Common stock repurchased -

(5,952)

(1,747)

(12,721) Other (1)

2,111

(7,139)

(1,172) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,853

(410,219)

(263,993)

(334,730) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (101)

51

(293)

(660) Increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents 225,799

(25,502)

528,585

(101,175) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 418,055

140,771

115,269

216,444 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $



643,854

$



115,269

$



643,854

$



115,269

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income from continuing operations $



78,437

$



21,170

$

132,529

$

154,954 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 27,251

6,072

31,339

35,899 Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 51,186

15,098

101,190

119,055 Adjustments:













Asset impairment including equity method investments -

9,000

45,413

13,455 Transaction related compensation 3,212

-

7,818

- Goodwill impairment 686

-

686

- Gain on cost method investment -

-

(4,798)

- Gain on sale of assets -

-

(5,643)

(3,762) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture -

-

(6,544)

- Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) -

15,993

(16,080)

15,993 Income tax impact of adjustments1 (520)

(6,248)

(3,775)

(5,308) Total adjusting items, net of tax 3,378

18,745

17,077

20,378 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $



54,564

$



33,843

$

118,267

$

139,433















Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations $





1.49

$





0.44

$





2.94

$





3.46 Impact on diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $





0.10

$





0.54

$





0.50

$





0.59 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations $





1.59

$





0.98

$





3.44

$





4.05

1

The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation, goodwill impairments, and impairments of equity method investments in both 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended December

31, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $

2,212,434

$

795,236

$

205,330

$







-

$

3,213,000 Gross profit 126,064

65,257

26,393

-

217,714 Operating, administrative and general expenses 88,097

7,933

24,091

12,591

132,712 Other income (loss), net 11,839

3,401

439

(819)

14,860 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 43,807

59,988

1,374

(13,408)

91,761 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

27,251

-

-

27,251 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc.1 $



43,807

$



32,737

$



1,374

$

(13,408)

$



64,510 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations2 3,212

-

686

-

3,898 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc.1 $



47,019

$



32,737

$



2,060

$

(13,408)

$



68,408



















Three months ended December

31, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $

3,624,563

$

797,818

$

255,107

$







-

$

4,677,488 Gross profit 113,726

27,239

29,058

-

170,023 Operating, administrative and general expenses 77,725

7,197

25,660

16,889

127,471 Other income (loss), net 10,513

981

313

(169)

11,638 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 27,232

18,582

1,717

(16,428)

31,103 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

6,072

-

-

6,072 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc.1 $



27,232

$



12,510

$



1,717

$

(16,428)

$



25,031 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations2 24,993

-

-

-

24,993 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc.1 $



52,225

$



12,510

$



1,717

$

(16,428)

$



50,024

1

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (continued) (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Twelve months ended December

31, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $

10,426,083

$

3,380,632

$

943,397

$







-

$

14,750,112 Gross profit 409,950

202,397

133,016

-

745,363 Operating, administrative and general expenses 308,470

32,737

103,342

47,711

492,260 Other income, net 29,988

15,056

2,391

3,048

50,483 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 96,234

91,175

25,049

(42,895)

169,563 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

31,339

-

-

31,339 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc.1 $



96,234

$



59,836

$



25,049

$

(42,895)

$

138,224 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations2 (12,942)

37,906

686

(4,798)

20,852 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc.1 $



83,292

$



97,742

$



25,735

$

(47,693)

$

159,076



















Twelve months ended December

31, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $

13,047,537

$

3,178,539

$

1,099,308

$







-

$

17,325,384 Gross profit 407,707

126,995

149,462

-

684,164 Operating, administrative and general expenses 273,592

30,730

106,003

47,231

457,556 Other income (loss), net 12,661

20,731

3,001

(2,570)

33,823 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 95,225

108,221

39,162

(48,026)

194,582 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

35,899

-

-

35,899 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc.1 $



95,225

$



72,322

$



39,162

$

(48,026)

$

158,683 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations2 25,686

-

-

-

25,686 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc.1 $

120,911

$



72,322

$



39,162

$

(48,026)

$

184,369

1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of a $42.7 million difference in the Renewables segment which represents the asset impairment expense attributable to the non-controlling interest that is already represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Continuing Operations (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial



Other



Total Three months ended December

31, 2023

















Net income (loss)1 $



43,807

$



59,988

$





1,374

$



(26,732)

$



78,437 Interest expense (income) 5,999

737

1,367

(2)

8,101 Tax provision -

-

-

13,324

13,324 Depreciation and amortization 9,450

12,184

7,750

1,922

31,306 EBITDA1 59,256

72,909

10,491

(11,488)

131,168 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 3,212

-

-

-

3,212 Goodwill impairment -

-

686

-

686 Total adjusting items 3,212

-

686

-

3,898 Adjusted EBITDA1 $



62,468

$



72,909

$



11,177

$



(11,488)

$



135,066



















Three months ended December

31, 2022

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $



27,232

$



18,582

$





1,717

$



(26,361)

$



21,170 Interest expense (income) 10,282

2,441

1,994

(630)

14,087 Tax provision -

-

-

9,933

9,933 Depreciation and amortization 9,054

15,443

6,834

2,145

33,476 EBITDA from continuing operations 46,568

36,466

10,545

(14,913)

78,666 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Asset impairment 9,000

-

-

-

9,000 Insured inventory expenses 15,993

-

-

-

15,993 Total adjusting items 24,993

-

-

-

24,993 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $



71,561

$



36,466

$



10,545

$



(14,913)

$



103,659

1 Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial



Other



Total Twelve months ended December

31, 2023

















Net income (loss)1 $



96,234

$



91,175

$



25,049

$



(79,929)

$



132,529 Interest expense (income) 35,234

6,385

7,016

(1,768)

46,867 Tax provision -

-

-

37,034

37,034 Depreciation and amortization 36,109

51,408

29,268

8,321

125,106 EBITDA1 167,577

148,968

61,333

(36,342)

341,536 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 7,818

-

-

-

7,818 Asset impairment including equity method investment 963

87,156

-

-

88,119 Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

-

-

-

(5,643) Insured inventory recoveries (16,080)

-

-

-

(16,080) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture -

(6,544)

-

-

(6,544) Goodwill impairment -

-

686

-

686 Gain on cost method investment -

-

-

(4,798)

(4,798) Total adjusting items (12,942)

80,612

686

(4,798)

63,558 Adjusted EBITDA1 $



154,635

$



229,580

$



62,019

$



(41,140)

$



405,094



















Twelve months ended December

31, 2022

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $



95,225

$



108,221

$



39,162

$



(87,654)

$



154,954 Interest expense (income) 42,551

8,775

7,298

(1,775)

56,849 Tax provision -

-

-

39,628

39,628 Depreciation and amortization 35,953

63,458

26,634

8,697

134,742 EBITDA from continuing operations 173,729

180,454

73,094

(41,104)

386,173 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Gain on sale of assets (3,762)

-

-

-

(3,762) Asset impairment including equity method investments 13,455

-

-

-

13,455 Insured inventory expenses 15,993

-

-

-

15,993 Total adjusting items 25,686

-

-

-

25,686 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $



199,415

$



180,454

$



73,094

$



(41,104)

$



411,859

1 Amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash provided by operating activities $

250,663

$

440,487

$

946,750

$

287,117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable 62,705

(250,537)

468,968

(391,403) Inventories (175,883)

(179,995)

572,235

56,859 Commodity derivatives 12,027

170,300

111,506

65,399 Other current and non-current assets 4,481

8,936

6,529

10,936 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 232,498

601,512

(563,718)

230,293 Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 135,828

350,216

595,520

(27,916) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:













Less: Insured inventory recoveries -

-

(16,080)

- Less: Unrealized foreign currency losses on receivables 7,270

-

(4,818)

- Cash from operations before working capital changes $

122,105

$



90,271

$

330,332

$

315,033

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other current and non-current assets, and payables and other current and non-current liabilities; and adjusted by specific items from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

