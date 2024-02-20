Northwest Pipe Company To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On March 4Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Financial results to be released after market close on March 4, 2024 Conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on March 5, 2024

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX ), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Scott Montross, Northwest Pipe Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Tuesday, March 19, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13743773.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in

North America, the Company manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA,

Geneva Pipe

and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in

Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across

North America. Please visit



for more information.

