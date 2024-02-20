NGM Bio To Participate In The Cowen 44Th Annual Health Care Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a corporate panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5th, at 9:10 am ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media sections of NGM Bio's website at . A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM Bio's site for 30 days following the event.
About NGM Bio
NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. NGM Bio's biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Visit us at for more information.
