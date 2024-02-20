(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSA ), the leading non-CPAP therapy for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results and provide a business update before market open on Monday, March 18, 2024 at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference and via a live webcast. ProSomnus Chief Executive Officer, Len Liptak, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Dow, will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Following the call, management will participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 17-19, 2024.



Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Call Dial-In Information

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: OSA Q4 2024 Financial Results Call . Alternatively, you may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: OSA Q4 2024 Webcast . The links will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the ProSomnus website at News & Events .

36 th Annual ROTH Conference

ProSomnus's Chief Executive Officer, Len Liptak, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Dow, will engage in a fireside chat and investor meetings during the 36th Annual ROTH Conference. Details of the fireside chat presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the ProSomnus website at the link above.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA ) is the leading non-CPAP therapy for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government-sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit .

