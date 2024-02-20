SL Green Realty Corp. To Participate In The 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City's largest office landlord, today announced that Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Matt DiLiberto, Chief Financial Officer, and Harrison Sitomer, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 9:35 AM ET. The roundtable discussion will be webcast.



The live audio-webcast can be accessed in listen-only mode in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at under“Presentations & Webcasts” and a replay of the audio-webcast will be available via the same link.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2023, SL Green held interests in 58 buildings totaling 32.5 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

