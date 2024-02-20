Noodles & Company To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results On March 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Drew Madsen, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Hynes, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



To access the conference call live, please click on the registration link here to receive your personal dial-in and passcode. While not required, it is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start time.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" noodle under the“Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

...

Media

Danielle Moore

...

Source: Noodles & Company