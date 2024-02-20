Dave To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results On March 5, 2024 At 8:30 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company's website, along with the transcript, at .

If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at ... .

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: . For investor information and updates, visit: and follow @davebanking on X.

