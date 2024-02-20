Sussex Strategy Group Launches Health Care Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supporting our Growing Roster of Clients with Strategic Insight

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sussex Strategy Group is a leader in strategic business advisory with specialty practices in Energy, Environment, Public Affairs, Digital Advocacy and Strategic Communications. Sussex is proud to announce the introduction of a dedicated Health Care Practice, which builds on Sussex's existing leadership in the space. Sussex looks forward to continuing to achieve its clients' objectives using an integrated approach across the firm, and by advancing patient-centric ideas in an evolving health care landscape.



Sussex's Health Care Practice will be at the forefront of navigating the challenges and complexities within the health care sector, providing innovative solutions and strategic insights to clients. Building on Sussex's existing expertise in health, the practice will continue its work on behalf of clients across many facets of the industry including medical technology, mental health, member organizations and associations, digital health, hospitals, and long-term care.



Sussex is also pleased to appoint Sadaf Abbasi Vice President and Health Care Practice Lead. "The Health Care Practice allows us to showcase our existing strengths while tapping into new opportunities within a sector that is not only vital to our society and is also undergoing significant transformation,” said Abbasi.“We are re-doubling our focus on the health care sector with the same passion and commitment that defines the Sussex brand, aiming to provide innovative solutions to complex issues and align outcomes for our clients with precision."

Building on a Legacy of Excellence



Sussex has set industry standards by leading and safeguarding the diverse interests of both international and domestic clients across multiple jurisdictions and sectors. The addition of the Health Care Practice Group further reinforces the company's commitment to providing unparalleled integrated strategy offerings.



"As part of Sussex's ongoing commitment to service and capacity to deliver exceptional strategic solutions, we are thrilled to introduce the Health Care Practice,” says Devin McCarthy, Partner.“In a landscape where adaptability is key, our team, now comprising of over sixty leading public affairs and sectoral experts, remains dedicated to being a trusted thought partner and helping our clients successfully deliver on their business objectives and societal benefits," adds McCarthy.

ABOUT SUSSEX



Sussex Strategy Group offers exceptional advisory services and empowers businesses, corporations, associations, and non-profit organizations to navigate complex public, government, and regulatory landscapes. Our expertise lies in developing and implementing comprehensive public affairs plans that shape public opinion, influence government policy, and advocate for our clients' interests. Sussex possesses unparalleled knowledge of government affairs, strategic communications, and digital advocacy to help achieve your business goals.

