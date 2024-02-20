Frame Crop Launches: The Ultimate Public Art Discovery And Download Tool For Samsung The Frame TV Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frame Crop Launches Samsung The Frame Public Art Tool

Frame Crop Simplifies Discovery and Download of Classic and Contemporary Public Domain Art

CHESAPEAKE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Frame Crop , an innovative new mobile app engineered for Samsung The Frame TV owners, has officially launched. This app elegantly integrates public art sources, such as Smithsonian Open Access, Wikimedia Commons, and Unsplash into one simple-to-use interface. It enables easy discovery and download of millions of public domain artworks , which can subsequently be displayed on your TV in Art Mode via the SmartThings app.A commitment to user convenience is at the heart of Frame Crop's design, effectively simplifying the process of bringing art to users' Samsung Frame TVs. Beyond the user's choice of art, the app crops art to fit perfectly to The Frame TV's exact dimensions, whether it's mounted in portrait or landscape.One of Frame Crop's most exciting features is the sheer magnitude of art it makes available. Artwork from legendary artists including Van Gogh, Monet, Michelangelo, Kandinsky, and William Henry Holmes is all at the user's fingertips. The necessity to scour the internet for such public art is a thing of the past, thanks to this innovative new app.Frame Crop is set to redefine how The Frame TV owners discover and download public domain art. With its intuitive interface and seamless access to high-quality art, the app stands as an unrivaled tool for enhancing the personal gallery of Samsung The Frame TVs.

Shane Jeffers

Frame Crop

