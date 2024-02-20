(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The invention is a“charger guard” to protect and find your phone charger.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chronister Investments LLC and Simple Innovations LLC obtained U.S. Patent No. 11,682,873 B2 on June 20, 2023. The invention is a“charger guard” to protect and find your phone charger. The purpose is to shield the charger from any harm, accident, and/or loss that may happen. The invention has a cradle that can anchor to the outlet and makes it hard to remove the charging cords and wall chargers. The device also works for HDMI and CAT 5 cables. The guard ensures that the charger stays in the outlet and stops it from possibly moving. This could help parents“lock” a charger in place without the risk of children unplugging it. It could also help protect people from their charger getting stolen or misplaced.Simple Innovations Group (SIG) is a certified Verizon Co-Sell partner who's staff boasts over a decade of experience in the wireless and telecommunications industries.Chronister investments is a financial services company for everyone - from those just starting out on their investment journey to those already in retirement.Greenberg & Lieberman is an Intellectual Property Law Firm which has been in business since 1996 and provides patent, trademark, copyright prosecution, litigation and representation services. Greenberg & Lieberman serves clients nationally and internationally with a particular focus on computer / Internet law and patent prosecution for the small business. Located minutes from the U.S. Patent Office headquarters, Greenberg is able to go down in person, if necessary, to meet with people at the U.S. Patent Office to obtain patents. The firm has served over 20,000 clients. For additional information visit , call 888-275-2757 or email ...The language above is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended to be legal advice and/or interpretation.

