Frandevco Announces Taste Buds Kitchen As Newest Brand Partnership, Marking First Of Many New Collaborations In 2024

Taste Buds Kitchen is Partnering with FranDevCo to Lead its Franchise Development Strategy in the United States

- Sung Ohm, President and CEO of FranDevCoCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FranDevCo , a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented franchise brands, announces its newest partnership with a leading culinary entertainment company, Taste Buds Kitchen. The brand offers a variety of experiential classes in stylish venues for kids and adults, encouraging lifestyles around connecting, learning, and growing in the culinary playground of the kitchen.Founded in 2007 by Jessi Brelsford, Taste Buds Kitchen grew from a love of food, family, and fun following Jessi's departure as a Credit Strategist on Wall Street. Starting as a hobby of teaching kids how to bake on the weekend, Jessi decided to pursue her passions, opening her own business and eventually exploring the path to franchising. Jessi's entrepreneurial spirit continued to grow, eventually leading to the opening of her first franchise location in 2014.Alongside Jessi is her husband, Co-owner, and COO Jeff Brelsford. Jeff plays an integral role in the growth and success of Taste Buds Kitchen as the brand continues to expand across the US. Another partner contributing to the success is advisor Guy Falzarano. In 2023, Jess and Jeff partnered with Guy, a highly regarded franchise development industry leader (Lightbridge Franchise Co-founder), to help Jessi and Jeff continue to establish and grow the Taste Buds Kitchen brand. Today, there are ten franchisee locations, and it continues to be Jessi's passion."There are many cooking schools teaching people how to become chefs and open restaurants, and that really wasn't our goal here. Our mission is culinary entertainment, and we want to give people of all ages a feeling like they're at home, making fond memories of having fun in the kitchen," said Jessi Brelsford, Founder and CEO of Taste Buds Kitchen. "Being an entrepreneur is an emotional rollercoaster and takes a lot of grit and scrappiness. I've been fortunate to see my vision for Taste Buds Kitchen come to life. My partnership with FranDevCo allows me to continue to grow my dream and help others find theirs through franchise ownership."Jessi designed Taste Buds Kitchen to engage and delight budding chefs through immersive in-person cooking experiences. New franchisees are supported by a unique business concept, experienced leadership, and comprehensive training and support. With coast-to-coast locations, Taste Buds Kitchen is a unique, immersive culinary experience for people ages 2-99, offering fresh and unique cooking classes, camps, parties, and corporate events. Similar to her partnership with Falzarano, Jessi now looks to the premier team at FranDevCo to bolster her development strategy and expand her skills and expertise in franchising."Experiential cooking classes are helping people of all ages pursue their passions in the kitchen and equipping them with the skills they need to pursue a culinary career or simply have more fun cooking," said FranDevCo's President and CEO, Sung Ohm. "Partnering with Taste Buds Kitchen helps us at FranDevCo become part of a larger mission: helping their vision grow and create cherished memories for people everywhere. We look forward to supporting Jessi and her brand, helping grow its footprint while delivering on our mission to help entrepreneurs like her find financial independence through franchising."FranDevCo provides franchise development services to national and international brands as they look to expand, curating the entire franchise sales lifecycle from initial lead generation through prospect education to deal closure. FranDevCo works with franchisors to plan their development process, bring qualified franchise leads, and drive persistent growth.For more information about FranDevCo, visit frandev . For more information on Taste Buds Kitchen, visit tastebudskitchen .###About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include Costa Oil, Temporary Wall Systems, Crushr, beem Light Sauna, Corporate Cleaning Group, Floyd's 99 Barbershop, PatchMaster, Chatime, IV Nutrition, and now Taste Buds Kitchen. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.

