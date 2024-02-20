Monument Microcap Partners Announces Recapitalization Of JJ Quality Builders Of Palm Beach By Kelly Roofing Holdings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monument MicroCap Partners , LLC (“Monument”), a Midwest-based private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Kelly Roofing Holdings, LLC (“Kelly Roofing”) recapitalized JJ Quality Builders of the Palm Beach, LTD. (“JJ Quality Builders”). Based in Palm Beach County, Florida, JJ Quality Builders is a roofing contractor that provides roof replacement, roof repairs, and solar services, with a focus on residential and multi-family projects. With the strategic recapitalization of JJ Quality Builders, Kelly Roofing gains access to new Florida markets and bolsters its reputation as a premier residential roofing provider throughout the state.“We believe it is critical to find a partner with similar aspirations and core values as we enter the next phase of growth at JJ Quality Builders,” said Sandy Duque of JJ Quality Builders.“Kelly Roofing is the perfect fit, and we look forward to growing the combined business alongside their team.”Kelly Roofing Chairman, Greg Schorr said,“We are thrilled to partner with Sandra, James Galimidi, and the rest of the team at JJ Quality Builders. The team has demonstrated an assertive growth mindset which is in line with what we are working to instill at Kelly Roofing.”JJ Quality Builders represents the second recapitalization by Kelly Roofing. In July 2021, Kelly Roofing recapitalized Reliant Roofing based in Jacksonville, Florida. Kelly Roofing was recapitalized by Monument in September 2020.About Kelly RoofingFounded in 1972, Kelly Roofing installs replacement residential and commercial roofing systems and repairs existing roofs throughout Florida. The Company's core services include roof replacement, roof repair, accessories (gutters, skylights, roof cleaning, etc.), inspection and insurance claims, emergency repair work, and solar system installation.About Monument MicroCap Partners, LLCMonument is a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on investments in North American businesses with EBITDA of $2-8 million. Monument seeks to partner with honest, hard-working and talented management teams across a wide variety of industries, including niche manufacturing, business services, and industries positioned to capitalize on demographic trends and the growing need for infrastructure investment.Please contact Tim Hildebrand (...) or Cosmin Dordea (...) at Monument for additional information.

