CASTING CALL FOR L.A. REAL ESTATE AGENTS & BROKERS

CASTING CALL FOR PROSPEROUS REAL ESTATE AGENTS & BROKERS IN LOS ANGELES

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024

FOR PROSPEROUS REAL ESTATE AGENTS & BROKERS IN LOS ANGELES

We're looking for top-producing Agents and Brokers in competitive markets interested in joining a trial run of TV ADS for their local area practice.

There is NO cost to the Agent.

PROMOTION OUTLINE

Realty Engine is a new TV advertising platform for realtors . It allows for realtors to reach buyers and sellers of real estate on TV for as little as $20 a day.

The system and sponsor is a multi-million provider of streaming television advertising called OrkaTV, located in Santa Monica, CA.

We're looking for top-producing Agents and Brokers in the competitive markets looking to standout in their market with a trial run of television commercials to appear in their local area. There is NO cost to the Agent.

Realty Engine will provide commercial production assistance and fully sponsor 2 months of TV advertising worth thousands of dollars. Participating agents will receive exclusive property listing and purchase contacts using unique tracking mechanisms seen on the TV commercials.

Agents would be required to:

Spend 1 hour at our green screen facility in Santa Monica to capture a few shots and quotes on camera.

Provide an active residential listing in their targeted service zip code along with access to the still photos of their listing.

Answer phone calls or texts generated from the TV advertisement.

Allow use of their name, likeness, brokerage logo and #BRE number for the purposes of testimonials

DEADLINE: THURS FEB 29, 2024 6 PM

If interested... please contact Alden or Frank at Orka TV Inc for more information by visiting or writing ... or by phoning 800-334-4500. Please submit a recent photo, your website, and any social media accounts such as Instagram for consideration.

