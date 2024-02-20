Aquamaids Bingo Will Celebrate Its 50Th Birthday With Special Event On Friday, March 1, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Festivities Will Include a Guaranteed $50K Payout, Along with a Delicious BBQ Dinner, Commemorative 50th Anniversary

T-Shirt, and Much More

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo, a popular bingo hall in Santa Clara, California, is pleased to announce that they are celebrating their 50th birthday with a very special event on Friday, March 1, 2024.

To read more about Aquamaids Bingo's golden anniversary and how they plan to mark this special occasion, please visit .

As a spokesperson for the bingo hall noted, the "Half Century of Winning 50th Anniversary" event promises to be a fun and festive event. Doors will open at 3

p.m., and the dinner from local favorite, Armadillos

Willy's BBQ will be served at 4:30 p.m.

"The celebration event will include a guaranteed $50,000 payout, and everyone who attends will receive a 50th Anniversary T-shirt and Aquamaids dauber," the spokesperson noted, adding that the cost to attend is $175, and online buyins are already available through the Aquamaids Bingo website.

The 50th anniversary party will also include the following:

Free Hotball, with a possible $5k payout

The Buy-In Includes:



10 5-on strip games ($2,500 payout/game) 4 of each game 5 10-on strip games ($5,000 payout/game) 2 of each game

A la cart:



$25 for 1 extra pack 5-on game 1 for $5, 3 for $12 & 5 for $20 $5K 10-on games

In addition to the event on March 1, Aquamaids Bingo is celebrating its golden anniversary with a special Birthday Promotion.

Players will receive a $50 Birthday buyin for free during the month of their birthday.

"Just present your valid government photo ID during your birthday month, and you will receive the one-time $50 Birthday buyin at absolutely no cost. The $50 Birthday buyin may not be combined with other discounts or used on promotional nights," the spokesperson noted.

"From all of us at Aquamaids Bingo, we are honored to be celebrating such an important milestone, and we look forward to an evening of fun and festivities with our valued players."

About Aquamaids Bingo:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit



Aquamaids Bingo

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo