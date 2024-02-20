Fort Bend County Fair President Named

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alicia Casias will lead the 2024 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo and make history as the first Hispanic female to be elected.

Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is held is Rosenberg, Texas from Sept 27 to Oct 6, 2024.

First Hispanic Female to Serve

- President Alicia CasiasROSENBERG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The newly elected Fort Bend County Fair Association President is already making history. President Alicia Casias is leading the charge for the 2024 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo. Alicia is the association's first Hispanic Female to be elected as President and lead the organization. "It's an honor to serve as President. I am proud to be part of an organization that strives to be inclusive but also recognizes the traditions that make our community a vibrant place to live, work, and play," says Casias. "The Fort Bend County Fair is not just an entertainment venue; it is rich in history, home to generations of families' involvement, and a champion of continued education."Since 2010, Casias has been serving the Fort Bend County Fair through volunteering on committees such as the Sponsorship Committee and dedicating her time to being chairperson. "I began volunteering when I started managing a business office in Rosenberg. I needed to get involved in community events and network with other business professionals. This is when I was introduced to everything the Fair offers to the community and the youth in Fort Bend County," said Casias, who has been a board member since 2014.Alicia is proud to be the first in her family to participate in the Fort Bend County Fair. As a BF Terry High School student, she participated by marching with the Ranger band in the iconic kick-off parade. Her involvement grew and inspired her entire family to get involved in the Fair activities. "My daughter ran for a fair queen, my son JJ & daughter-in-law serve as co-chairpersons on committees. Several other family members have been or are currently volunteering on various committees," shares Casias. Most recently, as a doting grandmother, she enjoys making memories with her grandson, sharing his enjoyment of seeing the Ferris wheel, and introducing him to all aspects of the Fair.As President, Alicia will continue to focus on the Fair's growth, implement innovative ideas, and prioritize volunteer appreciation. "I will continue to serve to introduce others like me to the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo, strengthen and grow community support, and contribute to its history," says Casias. She is looking forward to the smiles, joys, and excitement on the participants' faces, which are priceless, particularly on Senior Citizens' Day and at the Exceptional Rodeo. "We work diligently to hold events that incorporate many interests, all ages, and various challenges," says Casias.Alicia and her husband, John, reside in Rosenberg. Alicia serves on the Rosenberg City Council and works in the insurance field. The Fort Bend County Fair is set for September 27 – October 6, 2024. For more information on fair days, visit fortbendcountyfair.

Barbara Magana Robertson

Magana Media

+1 281-723-5995

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook