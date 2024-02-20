(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Å

Entelios, a Nordic power supplier and electricity trading company, enters into a strategic collaboration with Swedish Solar Power Accelerator to expand the rollout of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar power and energy storage systems by offering customers Energy as a Service (EaaS).

EaaS offers a comprehensive suite of services to commercial and industrial real estate owners and industries. These services encompass planning, procurement, financing, operation, service, and maintenance for solar plants and battery storage solutions. This frees customers from having to make any large upfront capital expenditure and instead, they get help with everything from A to Z in a subscription-based model. Additionally, in select cases, EaaS also includes EV-charging infrastructure.

EaaS predicates long-term

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)

designed to empower businesses in several impactful ways:



Cost reduction: EaaS enables businesses to trim energy expenses by reducing reliance on grid energy, thereby lowering grid costs.

Income generation: Businesses can generate new revenue streams by participating in flexibility markets.

Carbon Footprint Reduction: EaaS promotes cleaner energy alternatives, contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Future-Ready Compliance : EaaS aligns with EU-taxonomy guidelines, ensuring businesses meet future regulatory demand.

Å Entelios is one of the Nordic region's largest power suppliers and leading providers in innovative electricity trading and support services, focusing on helping companies operate climate-resilient to reduce their carbon footprint. Å Entelios is part of Norway's leading power group, Å Energi, which is owned by Norwegian Statkraft and 30 municipalities. Å Entelios has 24 TWh of power under its management with 9,000 enterprise customers. A core tenet of Å Entelios' sustainability mission is to increase the generation of clean renewable energy, ensure efficient delivery of electricity, and develop new and better energy services for enterprise solutions, the industry, businesses, and residential construction in metropolitan and rural areas.

Solar Power Accelerator AB (SPA) is an independent power producer (IPP), developer, and EaaS provider of large-scale rooftop-based solar power. SPA was founded at the end of 2022 by some seasoned serial entrepreneurs and industry profiles. SPA addresses property owners in possession of optimally designed roofs suitable for maximum installation of solar panels on the entire surface. The generated baseload offtake is either resold to the property owner under a long-term power purchase agreement or to external electricity buyers of the generated solar power offtake.

"The collaboration with Å Entelios allows us to focus on cost-effective and less complex energy projects with increased customer satisfaction. It also unleashes the ability to realize our vision to make a dent in the green energy transition. All this without losing sight and by vigorously driving and leading a clear path to accelerate the global decarbonization mission through a distinct focus on rooftop-based solar power generation, battery storage flexibility, and, in some cases, EV charging infrastructure," says the company's CEO and Co-Founder Pär-Olof Johannesson.

"Through the collaboration with Solar Power Accelerator, we can reach a bigger user base and introduce them to our innovative customized renewable energy solutions including solar energy production, battery storage, flexibility, and EV-charging.," says Ranvei Isaksen, the Solar PV and Battery Technical lead at Å Entelios.

Å Entelios is headquartered in Kristiansand, Norway, with branch offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Vantaa (Finland), and Aalborg(Denmark)

For more information please contact: Ranvei Dahl Isaksen, [email protected]



Solar Power Accelerator has offices in Malmö, Lund, and Helsingborg.

For more information please contact: Pär-Olof Johannesson, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder,

46 70 742 50 18, , [email protected]



SOURCE Solar Power Accelerator AB