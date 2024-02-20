(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Class A common stock of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) between July 26, 2021 and December 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), of the important April 9, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline .



SO WHAT: If you purchased Xponential common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Xponential class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... or ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 9, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Xponential had permanently closed at least 30 stores; (2) Xponential's reported same-store sales and average unit volume metrics had been misstated by excluding underperforming stores; (3) 8 out of 10 Xponential brands were losing money monthly; (4) over 50% of Xponential studios did not make a positive financial return; (5) over 60% of Xponential's revenue was one-time and non-recurring; (6) more than 100 of Xponential's franchises were for sale at a price that is at least 75% less than their initial cost; (7) Xponential had misled many of its franchisees into opening franchises by misrepresenting the financial profile and profitability of its studios, as well as the expected rate of return for new studio openings; (8) many Xponential franchisees were substantially in debt, suffering high attrition rates and running non-viable studios that had no realistic path to profitability; and (9) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable factual basis for their positive statements about Xponential's then-current business operations and future financial prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Xponential class action, go to

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

