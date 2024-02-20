(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hollywood's Best-Kept Secret: Bernice Cohen, The Master Injector, Continues to Set the Gold Standard in Aesthetic Excellence

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-evolving world of Hollywood glamour and beauty, one name has consistently remained at the forefront, yet behind the scenes: Bernice Cohen, RN, BSN, PHN, CANS, also renowned as The Master Injector. With an illustrious career that has firmly established her as a luminary in aesthetic medicine, Cohen has been consecutively recognized among the top 100 best Aesthetic Injectors in America for the past four years. Her unparalleled expertise and innovative techniques have not only set her apart but have also made her the premier choice for Hollywood's elite seeking natural and stunning results.Bernice Cohen's reputation as a trailblazer extends beyond her celebrity clientele. She is highly regarded among aesthetic professionals worldwide, who seek her out for her informative, reliable, and experienced injectable trainings. Cohen's accolades include being one of the top three Galderma trainers in the United States, a testament to her dedication and prowess in the field. Notably, she has achieved the distinguished status of being the first non-MD Sculptra trainer on the West Coast, educating more medical professionals on aesthetic injectables than any other in her region. Bernice is currently excited to be collaborating with Kate Sommerville on their new supercell rejuvenation serum.Her commitment to excellence and education is evident through her contributions to the industry's leading conferences and events. As a keynote speaker, Cohen shares her extensive knowledge and showcases her infamous Sculptra techniques at Galderma's GEN NOW conference, an esteemed gathering that discusses the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine.Bernice's approach to beauty and aesthetics is grounded in her keen aesthetic eye, years of experience, and her constant pursuit of learning cutting-edge technologies and techniques. This commitment ensures that her clients not only look their best but also benefit from the safest and most effective treatments available.Aside from her professional achievements, Bernice Cohen is a devoted mother to three daughters, a passionate dog rescuer, an avid tennis player, and a supportive partner to her husband, a leader among world-class surgeons at Cedars Sinai Hospital. Fluent in English, German, and Spanish, Cohen's diverse talents and compassionate nature have endeared her to clients and colleagues alike. In her spare time Bernice volunteers for Rock Rescue in Woodland Hills by helping homeless dogs find their forever home.As Hollywood's best-kept secret, Bernice Cohen continues to redefine the standards of beauty and aesthetic excellence. Her dedication to her craft and her clients ensures that her legacy as The Master Injector will remain unmatched for years to come.

