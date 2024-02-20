Decisive Week For Assange’S Extradition Case

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An international effort is rallying this week to stop Julian Assange's fast-approaching extradition to the U.S.









Two justices from England and Wales' High Court are set to review Assange's extradition appeal, authorized in 2022. The outcome may be revealed by this Wednesday.









Stella Assange, his wife, has voiced concerns about his declining health, stating, "He could die any day he's locked up due to his worsening mental and physical condition."



Should Justices Jeremy Johnson and Victoria Sharp rule in favor of extradition, Assange's chances within the UK legal system might run out.



Although an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights remains an option, time constraints pose a significant challenge.







It's uncertain if the UK would adhere to any suspension order from the European Court.



Having spent seven years in Ecuador's London embassy and another five in Belmarsh Prison, Assange's health has notably declined, including a mild heart attack in October 2021.



"At 52, his isolation in a tiny cell severely limits his movement," he shared with his wife.



This case's verdict could critically affect global press freedom, with WikiLeaks' director Kristinn Hrafnsson stating, "No journalist will be safe in the future."







Crucial Legal Developments in Assange's Case







The UK Supreme Court approved the extradition in March 2022, despite suicide risk concerns.



This decision followed Judge Vanessa Baraitser's initial refusal due to the potential exacerbation of these risks in U.S. detention.



This week's decision is pivotal, potentially granting Assange a final opportunity to contest his extradition legally. If the appeal is denied, the extradition process could accelerate.



There's a lingering possibility that UK officials, including Home Secretary James Cleverly or Prime Minister Rishi Suna , might intervene.



The U.S. previously saw President Barack Obama commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning, WikiLeaks' key informant.









The Australian government and parliament have urged Assange's release, with a recent resolution supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.









In addition, he has urged the U.S. to reconsider its extradition demand, enabling Assange's return home.















