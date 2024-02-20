Australia Announces Historic Naval Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Australia is planning its most significant naval upgrade since World War II, investing an additional $7.2 billion (AU$11.1 billion) in what marks a major expansion of its fleet.



Defense Minister Richard Marles announced the initiative to modernize the fleet over the next decade, boosting warship numbers from 11 to 26.



The plan involves over AU$54 billion ($35 billion), adding six Hunter-class frigates, 11 general-purpose frigates, three air warfare destroyers, and six LOSVs.



These vessels, some armed with Tomahawk missiles, will enhance strategic capabilities.



Aligning with the AUKUS pact, this upgrade counters regional tensions and strengthens Australia's defense posture.



The first new frigates, possibly from Germany, South Korea, Japan, or Spain, aim for a decade-end operational start.







Most will be built in Western Australia, with the Hunter-class frigate project in South Australia continuing, albeit reduced to six ships.



The strategy also upgrades existing Hobart-class destroyers with missiles and maintains six Anzac-class frigates, retiring two immediately.



This expansion, generating 3,700 jobs, underscores Australia's commitment to its shipbuilding industry and defense capabilities, aiming for a robust naval presence by the mid-2030s.

Background

This strategy reflects Australia's historical reliance on a strong maritime defense, vital for an island nation.



Throughout history, Australia's navy has played a crucial role in its security and international engagements.



By expanding its fleet, Australia acknowledges the evolving nature of maritime threats. The investment in modern warships and advanced technology signifies a shift towards future warfare capabilities.



The emphasis on domestic shipbuilding not only boosts the economy but also ensures national self-sufficiency in defense.



This move comes at a time when global power dynamics are increasingly fluid, necessitating a versatile and powerful navy.



The AUKUS pact further illustrates Australia's strategic pivot towards greater cooperation with key allies.



Ultimately, this comprehensive naval upgrade is a proactive measure to safeguard Australia's interests and maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

MENAFN20022024007421016031ID1107876877