Brazil Expands Farming Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Agriculture Ministry opened two markets, allowing fish and specialized stem cell product exports to Australia and Costa Rica.



This move shows Brazil's expanding role in global farming trad , pushing its exports beyond usual crops.



In 2023, Brazil sold goods worth $272 million to Costa Rica , including cereals and soy. Sales this year have hit $30 million already.



To Australia, Brazil exported $293 million in goods last year, like coffee and animal products. This year looks good too, with $24 million in exports so far.







The Ministry is working hard to grow trade with these important partners. It's all about following global health rules, which makes the world trust Brazil's food more.



So far, the Ministry has opened 11 new markets this year, adding to 91 markets since last year.



This highlights Brazil's strategic trade initiatives and its significant role in the global agricultural industry.



Roberto Perosa, a big Ministry official, talked about Brazil's hard work to join the global market again.



Thanks to these efforts, led by Minister Carlos Fávaro, Brazil is seen as trustworthy and is breaking export records.



Brazil is also focusing on smart farming and new tech, like stem cell therapies. This not only adds to what Brazil can sell but also puts it ahead in farm and vet science.

