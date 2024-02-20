Mexico’S Kidnapping Rate Hits Five-Year Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January, Mexico experienced a 78.3% decrease in the number of kidnappings, marking the most substantial reduction in the past five years.



Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, highlighted this achievement.



January 2019 recorded 161 kidnappings, but by January 2024, the number had fallen to 35.



Rodríguez praised government actions, highlighting 5,950 kidnapping arrests, 654 gangs dismantled, and 2,942 victims rescued under President López Obrador's term.



Further success is evident in the fight against intentional homicide.



Since a peak in July 2018, these crimes decreased by 20.8% by January 2024, dropping from 3,074 to 2,433 monthly incidents.







In 2023 alone, there were 29,675 cases, with Baja Californi , Chihuahua, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, and Michoacán making up 48% of January's homicides.



Rodríguez also pointed out a 33.8% decline in common-law crimes since the start of López Obrador's term, with incidents falling from 9,062 to 6,019.



However, challenges persist.



Javier Oliva Posada, a security expert from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), warns that the nation is still grappling with a security crisis.



Recent youth massacres underscore the limited reach of current strategies, perpetuated by impunity, local authority corruption, and inadequate public security measures.



These statistics highlight a critical connection between effective law enforcement and public safety.



The Mexican government's proactive measures are crucial for reducing crime, but as Posada's insights reveal, addressing systemic issues is essential for lasting improvement.



This progress in crime reduction illustrates not only the impact of targeted actions but also the ongoing need for comprehensive strategies to tackle the root causes of violence and insecurity.

