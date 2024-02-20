Brazil Eyes Semiconductor Leadership In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ceitec's resurgence in November 2023 signals Brazil's ambition to lead in Latin America's semiconductor industry.



As noted by Ceitec's president, Augusto Gadelha, this goal requires global cooperation.



He stresses the importance of technological independence, highlighting the need for support and partnerships, especially from China and the Netherlands.



Rebooting Ceite after a nearly three-year break involves challenges, including financial investment and global collaborations for technology acquisition.



Gadelha plans to rehire staff and restructure administration, ensuring Ceitec remains focused on microprocessor design and silicon wafer processing.



Despite immediate profit challenges, Gadelha compares Ceitec's strategic role to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, underscoring its long-term national technological advancement potential.







He points out the worldwide trend of significant semiconductor sector investments, emphasizing Brazil's strategic need to enhance its technological infrastructure through international investments and partnerships.



Ceitec's temporary halt in 2020 paused critical projects, such as developing proprietary silicon sheets for chip production.



Due to administrative changes, Gadelha laments the loss of significant initiatives, like the Brazilian passport chip project.



He highlights the strategic need for semiconductor self-reliance, noting Brazil's efforts to secure foreign investments and partnerships, with a particular focus on cooperation with China.



Brazil's reliance on foreign semiconductor manufacturing accentuates the need for domestic capabilities.



Gadelha envisions Brazil as a regional semiconductor leader, capable of supplying diverse markets across Latin America.



This ambition underlines Brazil's drive to reshape its technological sector and secure a key position in the global semiconductor landscape.

