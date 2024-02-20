São Paulo From Above: 10 Rooftops And Terraces With Beautiful Views Of The City

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The concrete landscape of São Paulo gains special nuances from rooftops - bars, clubs and restaurants with open terraces or environments that allow panoramic views of the city.
It's not today that they're successful, but among cyclical trends they've become a fever again, especially in the post-pandemic, combining outdoor environments with the desire to enjoy the city more.
In São Paulo, there are rooftops that are already part of São Paulo's tradition, such as Terraço Itália, practically a postcard of the city. But a new crop of funky terraces has emerged and is winning over a loyal following this summer.
Between novelties and classics, here's a brief and diverse collection of tables in the heights to celebrate the city's anniversary and enjoy the hottest season of the year with beautiful views.
ABARU BAR
Next to the Notiê restaurant, Abaru reveals the architectural beauty of the Municipal Theater from the top of Shopping Light, on the Priceless Mastercard.
The meals carry the contemporary signature of Paraiba chef Onildo Rocha. Divided between classic and authorial, the drinks menu is the work of the ace bartender Alê D'Agostino - and from the taps flow some of the best recipes from the praised Cervejaria Avós, in the neighborhood of Lapa.
Go there:
R. Formosa, 157 - Centro (Shopping Light)
Instagram: @espacopriceless
BALEIA ROOFTOP
Located on the fourth floor of building B32 (the one with the whale sculpture), on Avenida Faria Lima, the venue offers four spaces, all with glass enclosures.
The person responsible for the house's menu is chef Flávio Miyamura, from the Asian Dasian. On the menu, varied options of fresh raw and noble fish, homemade pasta and also a selection of the best cuts of meat.
The drinks, under consultation of bartender Marco De La Rocha, are inspired by the whale itself and the movement of the waters. Examples of this are Baleia Rooftop and Azul da Cor do Mar
Go there:
Rua Licio Nogueira, 92 - 4th floor.
Instagram: @baleiarooftop
ESTHER ROOFTOP
It is from the top of the Esther Building, an architectural jewel in the "centre" of the city - chez Olivier Anquier - that you get the size of the beautiful oasis that is Praça da República.
Conceived as a restaurant and bar, it is a great option for late afternoon/early evening - the impeccable cocktail menu stands out against starters such as terrines and shellfish and sherry from the most Brazilian French chef in the country.
Go there:
Rua Basílio da Gama, 29 - República
Instagram: @estherrooftop
FAROL SANTANDER
From the top of what was once the financial heart of São Paulo, 160 meters above the ground, Farol Santander, installed in the Altino Arantes building, offers multiple experiences, from art shows to Café do 26, on the 26th floor and, two floors above, Boteco do 28, whose "retro" menu features pork rinds, bolovo, gizzards and chicken with okra, paired with cachaça with içá - that winged insect that proliferates on hot summer nights.
Note: the deck on the 26th floor can accommodate up to 30 people at a time; tickets at R$25, not including consumption.
Go there:
R. João Brícola, 24 - Centro
Instagram: @farolsantander
GOOSE ISLAND BREWHOUSE
A reference in the famous Largo da Batata, the São Paulo address of the award-winning Chicago brewery, USA, it delivers on its promise: a differentiated and relaxed beer experience.
From the terrace of the beautiful exposed brick house, you can see the entire surroundings of Pinheiros, while some of the most awarded labels of the Yankee brewery come from the taps.
Go there:
R. Baltazar Carrasco, 187 - Pinheiros
Instagram: @gooseislandbr
MII ROOFTOP
Located on the top floor of the Vila Anália complex, the restaurant is inspired by the Greek island of Mykonos. Heading the menu is chef Antonio Maiolica, who offers traditional options from the country, such as moussaka, shoulder of lamb, as well as fish and crustaceans.
Connected to the kitchen is the bar, where bartender Luis Carlos Cruz de Freitas prepares inventions such as Ícaro, named after the famous character from Greek mythology: a mix of whiskey, spice syrup, lemon juice and tomato paste.
Go there:
Rua Cândido Lacerda, 33 - Jardim Anália Franco
Instagram: @miirooftop
Oh Freguês
Pleasant hype "off the curve", located in the notorious and busy Largo da Matriz, at the top of Freguesia do Ó.
With a hostel vibe, it charms guests in a beach style, with umbrellas, an outdoor setting and a privileged 360-degree view of the city from the north zone. Music, snacks, cold beer and, on specific days, high-party circles complete the menu.
Go there:
Largo da Matriz, 145 - Freguesia do Ó
Instagram: @ohfregues
SKY BAR HOTEL CA'D'ORO
Years ago, the reopening of the classic Hotel Ca'd'Oro, on Rua Augusta, was celebrated as the return of the prodigal son to the city's hotel scene.
Recently, the Sky Bar appeared at the hotel, opened on the 27th floor in an elegant environment with large glass windows "located" over the central region.
Open to the general public, the bet is on younger clientele, hence the music with a DJ and the focus on exquisite cocktails.
Go there:
Rua Augusta, 129 - Consolação
Instagram: @hotelcadoro
SKYE BAR
On the roof of the Unique hotel, the name honors the diva Skye Edwards, singer of the British group Morcheeba who, when in São Paulo, stays there.
In addition to the lounge with a panoramic view of Ibirapuera Park and the Paulista Avenue skyline, French maestro Emmanuel Bassoleil is in charge of the kitchen - under the baton of the chef, Skye was chosen by the giant CNN as one of the "50 Best Bars and Restaurants in Roof".
Go there:
Av. Brig. Luís Antônio, 4700 - Jardim Paulista
Instagram: @hotelunique
TERRAÇO ITÁLIA
The most classic skyline in the city: a totem pole, "ground zero" of rooftop bars, from where you can admire, 165 meters high, the immensity that is São Paulo.
Always renewing itself - in the past, it was the gastronomic stronghold of São Paulo society -, the sum of refined cuisine and an impressive cocktail bar in the center of the hall attracts couples of all ages, as well as a large clientele in business tourism in the capital.
Go there:
Av. Ipiranga, 344 - Center
Instagram: @terracoitalia
With information from UOL
