Discover The Power Of Community Preparedness At Church Of Scientology Nashville’S Open House In Observance Of World Civil Defense Day

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tennessee, US, 20th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Nashville is thrilled to announce an Open House event in observance of World Civil Defense Day, showcasing the invaluable work of Volunteer Ministers and offering insight into Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The event will take place during the first week in March, inviting all community members to explore the principles of readiness and assistance during emergencies.







As part of the global effort to promote civil defense and emergency preparedness, the Church of Scientology Nashville is opening its doors to the public for an enlightening and informative experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Volunteer Ministers, who are renowned for their dedication to helping communities in times of crisis. Through interactive demonstrations and presentations, guests will gain a deeper understanding of the Volunteer Ministers program and its impact on disaster relief efforts worldwide.

One of the highlights of the event will be the introduction to Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, a vital initiative aimed at empowering individuals to respond effectively to emergencies in their communities. CERT training equips participants with essential skills in disaster response, including first aid, fire safety, and search and rescue techniques. By fostering a culture of preparedness and collaboration, CERT empowers individuals to become valuable assets in times of need.

“The Open House event at the Church of Scientology Nashville is an opportunity for our community to come together and learn about the importance of preparedness and resilience,” said Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs for the Church.“We hope to inspire individuals to take proactive steps towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.”

The Open House event will feature informative presentations, interactive exhibits, and opportunities for networking and discussion. All members of the community are invited to attend and discover how they can play a role in building a more resilient and prepared society.

For more information about the Open House event or to RSVP, please contact the church directly through the website .