Breeze Announces 10 Additional Airbus A220-300 Aircraft Purchases Reveals Plan To Move All Scheduled Service To A220s By End Of 2024

Salt Lake City, UT (February 20, 2024) – Breeze Airways , the U.S.' only NLCC, or 'Nice Low Cost Carrier', today confirmed it has converted purchase right options of 10 new Airbus aircraft, bringing its firm orders to 90 A220-300s, with 30 options remaining. Founder and CEO David Neeleman, joined by Airbus Americas CEO Jeff Knittel, also announced the airline's plans to transition all scheduled service to the A220 fleet by the end of the year.

Breeze Goes All-In on the A220

Breeze began service in May 2021 with a fleet of Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft. The airline completed certification for the A220 and took delivery of its first Airbus aircraft in December 2021, less than seven months after its first day of operations. Today, Breeze operates 22 A220s and will have 32 in service by the end of 2024. With 90 firm orders, Breeze is now one of the world's top three A220 customers.

The A220 offers the tallest ceilings, widest aisles, biggest overhead storage bins and largest windows in its category. In addition to the comfortable cabin experience, the aircraft also plays an important role in helping decrease airline operating costs and environmental impact. The aircraft can fly non-stop up to 3,600 nautical miles or 6,700 kilometers. Offering 25 percent lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, the A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market. Combining state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney's latest-generation GTFTM engines, the A220 features a 50 percent reduced noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft and around 40 percent lower NOx emissions than industry standards. As with all Airbus aircraft, the A220 is already able to operate with up to 50 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100 percent SAF by 2030.

All of the airline's scheduled service will be offered by the three-seating class A220 by the end of year. Breeze will also have the youngest fleet in the country with an average aircraft age of less than two years old.

“Breeze's business model is to bring air service to underserved markets across the U.S. so the vast majority of our routes have no nonstop competition,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways' Founder and CEO. “And the economics of the A220 are integral to that success, which enables thin routes to be profitable. We're always growing, adding new cities and routes, but we're also seeing more of our markets mature, resulting in more frequencies there too. Also, travelers love flying the A220 which is clear from our NPS scores in the mid 70s and our high percentage of repeat Guests. What better date than 2/20 to announce the purchase of more A220s!”

“Thanks to its world class performance capabilities, the A220 is the perfect aircraft to help Breeze achieve its goal to provide nonstop service between underserved routes across the United States,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus' EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft, Airbus.“The aircraft offers efficient operations and an outstanding passenger experience, all while operating with the world's lowest small single-aisle carbon footprint and a lower noise footprint in the communities where it flies. This additional order from Breeze is a strong endorsement for the value and opportunities offered by this latest generation aircraft.”

Much of the airline's remaining Embraer fleet will be used to support its growing charter business. Breeze currently has a diverse breadth of charter clients, including private, corporate, and both professional and collegiate sports, and has seen a year over year increase of up to 51 percent in peak months.

Breeze Adds 50th Destination to its Rapidly Expanding National Footprint

Breeze is also announcing today that Coastal Carolina Regional (EWN), in New Bern, NC, will be the airline's 50th airport served and Breeze's fifth in the Carolinas. Breeze will fly from EWN to Hartford, CT (BDL) and Orlando, FL (MCO), starting May 24.

EWN also represents the 14th new destination Breeze has announced for 2024, which includes: Burlington, VT; Denver, CO; Evansville, IN; Grand Junction, CO; Greenville/Spartanburg, SC; Gulfport/Biloxi, MS; Madison, WI; Mobile, AL; Myrtle Beach, SC; Ogden, UT; San Diego, CA; Stewart/Newburgh, NY; and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA.

“In the last decade, we've seen the legacy airlines retreat from regional flying and literally hundreds of airports losing 25 percent or more of their air service,” Neeleman said. “The COVID pandemic only accelerated that trend and Breeze is uniquely positioned to provide our affordable and elevated form of air travel to hundreds more airports like EWN in the coming years.”

In addition to the 50th city, today Breeze also announced a new nonstop between Huntsville, AL (HSV) and Los Angeles, CA (LAX) starting June 14 – the first time in 50 years these two cities have been connected nonstop - another example of a thin, transcon route ideally suited for the A220. Breeze started flying from Huntsville in summer 2021 and currently serves Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa. The airline debuted in Los Angeles in November 2022 and now offers a dozen transcon routes from LAX.

Breeze now offers more nonstop destinations that any other airline from 11 of its cities, including Akron/Canton, OH; Charleston, SC; Hartford, CT; Jacksonville, FL; Norfolk, VA; Providence, RI; and Richmond, VA, and is the only airline carrier operating at several airports, including Florida's Vero Beach Regional (VRB), San Bernardino International (SBD), Ogden Airport (OGD) and Mobile International (BFM) where the airline's A220 fleet is assembled.

Breeze Closes In On Full Fleet WiFi on A220s

Breeze also announced today that it will complete installation of Viasat's high-speed inflight WiFi solution across its A220 fleet by early second quarter. The service provides a fast, streaming internet experience and cached content, including popular movies and TV shows, powered by Viasat's high-capacity, Ka-band satellite network. Text messaging is free for all Guests and WiFi is available for purchase for $8 per flight segment, or 800 BreezePoints.

The WiFi access extends to all travelers – and devices – on a single PNR booking, making it the best value in the low-cost carrier category. Starting today, Guests who purchase 'Nicer' or 'Nicest' will receive complimentary WiFi as part of the bundle.

“The A220 experience is already at the top of its game but when you add in high-speed WiFi into the mix it takes it to a whole new level,” Neeleman continued. “This solution provides a streaming-quality experience allowing our Guests to bing watch shows from their own services.”

Breeze Flight Attendants Step Out in Style With Fresh New Look

Today Breeze also debuted its new Flight Attendant uniform . Breeze's uniform provider, the High Performance Uniform Company (HPU), has curated a collection of simple, fun, functional, and distinctive pieces to give its more than 600 Flight Attendants the freedom to“mix and match” outfits to fit their unique style while embodying the brand's casual, comfortable, and vibrant vibe – including designs and colors featuring Breeze's updated color palette and patterns.

“Our Flight Attendants are the physical personification of the Breeze brand, and this new uniform not only is a reflection of the unique characteristics that set this airline apart, but it is a recognition and celebration of the individual talents and contributions of our incredible Flight Attendant team,” said Neeleman.

Breeze Extends 2.20 Celebration to All with 20 Percent Off** Base Fares Promotion To mark the announcements of Breeze's 50th city and 10 more Airbus aircraft, the airline is offering a two-day promotion with 20 percent off all roundtrip base fares across its nationwide route map. Guests may use the code 'A220' at checkout on the Breeze App or flybreeze by February 21 (11:59pm PT) for base fare discounts on roundtrip travel from March 6 through September 3, 2024.

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers Guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicer bundle includes a checked bag, a carry-on, and free inflight WiFi as well as a premium economy seat in its“extra legroom” section. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding, free WiFi and Breeze Ascent-the carrier's inflight experience featuring 2×2 first-class-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.







Breeze doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at and via the Breeze app.

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023). Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 50 cities in 27 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's via our site or the app.

