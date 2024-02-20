Peristaltic Pumps Market Size Projections Indicate A CAGR Of 6.62%, Envisioned To Attain A Value Of USD 4.14 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global peristaltic pumps market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.18 billion to USD 4.14 billion in 10 years. Rising disposable income has boosted the growth of the F&B and cosmetics industry. This factor plays a prominent role in driving the evolution of the global peristaltic pumps market. In addition, the growing chemical industry is increasing the demand for peristaltic pumps in the global market. Furthermore, growing investments in this area are expected to propel the peristaltic pumps market over the forecast years.

The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.18 billion in 2023 global Peristaltic Pumps Market will reach USD 4.14 billion by 2033. The growing trend toward single-use technologies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing creates an opportunity for peristaltic pumps. With disposable tubing systems, these pumps align well with the industry's emphasis on reducing contamination risks and simplifying process validation. Furthermore, ongoing research and development in pump materials and design present opportunities for enhanced performance, durability, and versatility. Innovations in materials that can handle a broader range of fluids and improvements in pump design may open up new application areas. In addition, integrating smart technologies, such as sensors and connectivity features, into peristaltic pumps can offer real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote control capabilities. This move toward Industry 4.0 presents opportunities for more efficient and data-driven pump operations. As industries emphasize sustainability, there is also an opportunity for peristaltic pumps to position themselves as energy-efficient alternatives. Manufacturers can explore ways to enhance the energy efficiency of their pumps, making them more appealing to environmentally conscious industries. Moreover, opportunities lie in customizing peristaltic pumps to meet the specific needs of niche applications. Manufacturers can explore opportunities in niche chemical processing, food and beverage, and specialized laboratory settings.



Key Insight of the global Peristaltic Pumps market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific has been experiencing rapid industrialization and economic growth, leading to increased demand for various industrial equipment, including peristaltic pumps. Growing industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and water treatment in the region contribute to the rising need for precise fluid transfer solutions. In addition, Asia Pacific's healthcare and biopharmaceutical sectors are expanding, driven by population growth, increased healthcare awareness, and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure. Peristaltic pumps are integral to drug manufacturing, bioreactor fluid transfer, and medical equipment production, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the adoption of modern manufacturing processes in industries such as F&B, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals is increasing in the Asia Pacific region. Peristaltic pumps, offering precise fluid transfer without contamination, are well-suited for these advanced manufacturing processes. Many countries in the Asia Pacific are investing in research and development activities, particularly in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Peristaltic pumps are crucial for fluid transfer in laboratory and research applications, driving demand in these sectors. Most importantly, governments in some Asia Pacific countries are implementing regulations and initiatives to address environmental concerns and promote sustainable practices. Peristaltic pumps, known for their eco-friendly and contamination-free operation, align well with these initiatives.



In 2023, the peristaltic tube pumps segment held the largest market share at 72.46% and a market revenue of 1.58 billion.



In 2023, the up to 30 psi segment dominated the market with the largest share of 42.85% and revenue of 0.93 billion.



In 2023, the pharmaceutical and medical segment dominated the market with the largest share of 29.31% and revenue of 0.64 billion.



In 2023, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest share of 69.31% and revenue of 1.51 billion.



Advancement in market



In February 2023: Verder Liquids is proud to present the latest addition to its lineup – the Verderflex Dura 80 peristaltic pump. Specifically engineered for the process industry, it's a highly performance-oriented industrial peristaltic pump catering to various applications. New updates include the integration of a lubricant filling point, a lifting point, and a novel access cover dedicated to facilitating cleaning processes. These updates, driven by user feedback, are strategically designed to enhance operational ease and simplify maintenance procedures.

In February 2022: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group has expanded its industrial Ethernet control options by introducing PROFINET compatibility to its 530, 630, and 730 family of cased peristaltic pumps. This enhanced communication capability empowers customers to retrieve rapid and precise performance data, ensuring seamless integration with contemporary PLC control systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) through EtherNet/IP or PROFINET.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Biopharmaceutical industry growth.



As the biopharmaceutical sector advances, driven by breakthroughs in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, the reliance on peristaltic pumps is poised to escalate further. Their essential function in maintaining the integrity of fluid transfer processes, particularly in pharmaceuticals where precision and sterility are paramount, underscores their significance as an integral component of the industry's operational framework. The symbiotic relationship between the expanding biopharmaceutical industry and peristaltic pumps exemplifies a synergistic integration that contributes to the efficiency and success of pharmaceutical manufacturing endeavours.



Restraint: High initial costs.



In industries where budget constraints are a significant concern, the higher upfront investment required for peristaltic pumps may be a deterrent. Other pumping technologies, which may have lower initial costs, become attractive for organizations seeking to balance operational efficiency with financial considerations. This cost-conscious approach can lead decision-makers to explore alternative pumping solutions that align with their budgetary constraints.



Opportunity: Expansion in emerging markets.



The expanding manufacturing sector in emerging markets, fueled by favourable economic conditions, evolving regulatory landscapes, and burgeoning consumer demands, necessitates efficient and dependable pumping systems. Peristaltic pumps, known for their versatility and reliability, emerge as a preferred choice in this scenario. Their ability to facilitate precise and sterile fluid transfer makes them well-suited for diverse applications within manufacturing and industrial processes. The growth of peristaltic pumps in emerging markets is propelled by the need for efficient industrial processes and the emphasis on sustainability and adherence to stringent quality standards. As these markets evolve, there is a heightened awareness of the importance of precision in fluid handling, making peristaltic pumps an attractive option.



Challenge: Chemical compatibility issues.



The design of peristaltic pumps involves using flexible tubing or hoses compressed by rollers or shoes to propel the fluid. While this design effectively prevents contamination and maintains a sterile fluid transfer environment, it may encounter challenges when exposed to highly aggressive chemicals or solvents. Certain chemicals may degrade or react with the materials used in the tubing, leading to potential wear and tear, reduced pump performance, or even failure. Industries dealing with particularly aggressive chemicals, such as those in the petrochemical or speciality chemical sectors, may find that peristaltic pumps have limitations in handling certain substances. The chemical compatibility of the tubing material becomes a critical factor, and alternative pumping technologies with materials better suited for such harsh environments may be preferred.



Some of the major players operating in the global Peristaltic Pumps market are:



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



. Peristaltic Tube Pumps

. Peristaltic Hose Pumps



By Discharge Capacity



. Up to 30 psi

. 30-50 psi

. 50-100 psi

. 100-200 psi

. Above 200 psi



By End Use Industry



. Chemical Processing

. Food and Beverage

. Mining

. Pulp and Paper

. Pharmaceutical and Medical

. Water and Wastewater Treatment

. Others



By Sales Channel



. Online

. Offline



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



