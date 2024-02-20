(MENAFN- Baystreet) Kits Eyecare Ltd.

Stocks in Play

2/20/2024 - 11:56 AM EST - VitalHub Corp. : And its subsidiary, VitalHub UK are pleased to announce the expansion of its digital healthcare portfolio into the Middle East, via a new strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), an Abu Dhabi-based premier digital healthcare solutions organization and a strategic catalyst for advancing healthcare in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS is part of M42, a first-of-its-kind health powerhouse, committed to reshaping the future of health with technology as a key enabler. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the UK provider as they aspire to enhance healthcare services across the region. VitalHub Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $5.81.









