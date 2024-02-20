Innovative New Media, The Brandr Group Launch Nexgennil To Create Unique Co-Branded Experience For Brands And Student-Athletes

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Daniel Island, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Innovative New Media and The Brandr Group today announce a new and unique NIL content partnership program called NexGenNIL, which will include the Firework platform to provide a dynamic experience for brands to work with student-athletes and to create sponsored content.

For the first time, brands will have a broad solution for unparalleled access to student-athletes and expansive distribution, all while leveraging fans' passions for their favorite players and schools. NexGenNIL will provide brands with an end-to-end content solution to leverage the power of student-athlete voices and that drives revenue into the NIL ecosystem.

NexGenNIL will provide brands access to sponsorable student-athlete created video content. Content will be distributed across NexGenNIL's large digital publisher network using the Firework video player, providing a greater level of interactivity and campaign reporting than most social media campaigns can deliver.

Campaigns will be comanaged by The Brandr Group, providing brands access to usage of The Brandr Group's 90-plus school partners and over 15,000 student-athletes, including male and female athletes from all sports at each university.

Innovative New Media will integrate, operationalize, and drive demand from universities' collective partners and their sponsors seeking to align with student-athletes. Brands will direct campaign placements on specific NexGenNIL partner publishers as well as target specific geographic and demographic targets.

All NexGenNIL campaigns will:



Feature brand-selected student-athletes creating original branded content

Provide premium, targeted campaign distribution on partner publishers

Pay fair market rates to participating student-athletes Meet university compliance and NCAA standards via approved group rights programs

"We are excited to offer student-athletes access to NexGenNIL, providing them a compliant way to maximize their NIL value via premium brand content partnerships," said Wesley Haynes, CEO of The Brandr Group. "NexGenNIL is the answer for brands to best connect with college fans through NIL programs featuring student-athletes."

"As we continue to increase our footprint and partnerships in the NIL space, we feel NexGenNIL will be a moving force for collectives and athletes to reap the benefits. We want to create products with partners that keep the intent and spirit of why NIL is great for student-athletes," said Michael Saks, Managing Member of Innovative New Media.

Billy Cladek, SVP Firework: "Firework is proud to be the video commerce provider for the NextGenNIL program, providing a connected ecosystem where student athletes monetize their NIL across brands, retailers and publishers on the open web. Student-athletes are the authentic voice that our brand partners have been looking for and video is the second language for this new generation of influencers."

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world's largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs, with rights at more than 90 college athletic programs and their student athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including many of the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa .

Innovative New Media is a strategic marketing company focusing on NIL opportunities by bringing together brands, collectives and student athletes to enhance and create sustainable revenue flow for the student-athlete.

Firework is the world's largest video commerce solution for brands, retailers and publishers, bringing interaction and community engagement to a brand's digital storefront through livestream and shoppable video.

