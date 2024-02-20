EPS Global And Big Network Form Strategic Partnership For Network Innovation

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Big Network, an emerging leader in business class connectivity solutions for ISPs and MSPs, has announced a strategic partnership with EPS Global. EPS Global is a leading value-added distributor specializing in networking technologies for customers worldwide. This collaboration signifies a major step forward in the availability of Big Network's unique hardware and software.

Through this partnership, Big Network's Cloud Networking Products will be integrated through EPS Global's distribution channels that extend across 28 cities in 16 countries where they provide local advisory services and bundle services to enhance customer solutions.

The partnership will provide ISPs and MSPs with access to enhanced networking technologies that provide greater availability, increased performance, extensive analytics and the ability to offer enhanced service level agreements. Unique solutions from Big Network, including Unbreakable Internet Access and Static IP Anywhere, will become immediately available to EPS Global's portfolio of worldwide customers.

Tom Daly, CEO at Big Network said: "We're thrilled to welcome EPS Global into our Partner Program. As a company, they meet our high standards and approach solution development in a consultative and customer-focussed manner. EPS Global is a key partner in extending our worldwide reach."

Alan Fagan, Director of Sales North America at EPS Global said: "We are delighted to add Big Network to our product offering and are looking forward to bringing unbreakable internet access to our customer base of ISPs, MSPs, and Data Center Operators."

Big Network, established in 2020, has been at a forefront of software defined networking technologies, including including the FD VPP data plane, secure peer-to-peer tunneling technology, and Cloud based networking orchestration. Cloud Networks from Big Network provide a flexible platform for networking innovation for ISPs and MSPs worldwide.

Since its inception in 1999, EPS Global has rapidly grown as a highly esteemed technology company, receiving awards for partnership, innovation, and marketing from its vendors. With 28 international branches spanning EMEA, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific, they specialize in recognizing the individual needs of their customers, and providing tailored solutions to help them meet their business goals. Their primary focus is providing cost-effective, flexible, scalable and reliable network technologies, facilitating a multifaceted connectivity approach that helps Service Providers succeed in their respective markets.

