Pearl Certification And Aeroseal Partner To Bring Improvements Nationwide To Home Air Quality

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Pearl Certification , the leading third-party certification for energy-efficiency and home performance installations, and Aeroseal , an industry leader in duct and envelope air sealing technology, announce a new partnership to assist high-quality contractors improve the air quality of homes across the United States.



Pearl Certification and Aeroseal serve contractors who deal in Aeroseal's innovative residential duct sealing services. By partnering, contractors can ensure they're not only providing a vital service in raising homeowner standards of living, but also help them capture the value of their home-improvement investments with Pearl's third-party home certification. These certifications can be used throughout the financing and resale process to fully show the home's increased value.

"Duct sealing can often be long-ignored by homeowners seeking to improve the resilience and efficacy of their HVAC systems," said Kevin Hunt, Pearl's VP of Partnerships. "The services Aeroseal provides work behind the scenes, enabling homeowners to breathe a higher air quality for their entire family. Pearl is proud to work with a partner that knows the importance of quality work and quality contractors."

Home improvements carried out by high-quality contractors are captured by Pearl and used to improve each certified home's equity. Millions of dollars in energy-efficient home improvements, across the U.S., have since been calculated and aided Pearl's elite contractor network to differentiate themselves from lower-quality competitors. When marketed correctly, Pearl Certified homes can add 5% on average to a home's sale price.

According to Tracy N. Martin, Director of Dealer Development at Aeroseal, "Aeroseal's duct and envelope sealing technology ensures homeowners enjoy comfort, clean air, and energy efficiency. Teaming up with Pearl means we can now include increased home value in that list. Contractors nationwide strive to provide customers with the comfort, health, and efficiency they deserve. Recognizing their efforts through Pearl's certification processes benefits both contractors and homeowners aiming for premium returns during home transactions."

About Pearl : Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Now a Public Benefit Corporation, Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council. pearlcertification

About Aeroseal: Aeroseal offers cutting-edge air-sealing solutions for HVAC ductwork and building envelopes, enhancing energy efficiency and indoor air quality. Widely acknowledged for patented technologies that minimize energy waste and optimize building and HVAC system performance, Aeroseal has sealed over 250,000 buildings globally, spanning homes, hospitals, schools, government facilities, hotels, and offices. This commitment has resulted in billions of dollars in energy savings. Learn more at .

