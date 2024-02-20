Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers Ranked #1 Office In The Nation Once Again For 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / On February 7th, 2024, Atlanta's own Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers was named the No. 1 CBC office nationwide for 2023. Recognized with the Commercial Elite Award, this is the highest achievement a brokerage affiliate can receive. The honor is based on production and gross income generated by a firm. The brokerage has retained this title from 2022 and has been recognized as a top brokerage in the company and the state of Georgia over the years since its founding in 1979.

"I am excited to congratulate these top-performing professionals for their exceptional sales performance in 2023. They persistently and effectively guided their clients through a multitude of investments and transactions, and were instrumental in helping Coldwell Banker Commercial continue to rank among the Top 20 firms in the U.S., per MSCI [...]," said Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial.

In addition to retaining the No. 1 Office title within Coldwell Banker Commercial, Metro Brokers was recognized as a Top 5 Commercial Elite brokerage, as well as the No. 1 Office in the stage of Georgia. Additionally, Vin Bhaskar, Kurt Cooper, Alkesh Limbachia, Jelani Linder, Edmund Nosegbe and Butch Springer were all recognized with the Circle of Distinction Award.

CBC Metro Brokers will celebrate the achievements of its team locally during the annual Metro Brokers Awards Celebration held at the Cobb Galleria Centre on March 13th, as well as nationally at the CBC Global Conference in Denver, CO, in March. A complete list of the Coldwell Banker Commercial 2023 Ranking Awards received throughout the brokerage is included below. All awards listed are determined by Commercial AGC (Adjusted Gross Commission).

2023 Coldwell Banker Commercial Award Recipients Include:

Number One Office in the Nation: Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Number One Office in by State (Georgia) : Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Commercial Elite : Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Circle of Distinction :



Vin Bhaskar

Kurt Cooper

Alkesh Limbachia

Jelani Linder

Edmund Nosegbe Butch Springer

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers is a commercial real estate brokerage that operates in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. The company has over 100 commercial real estate professionals who specialize in a variety of commercial sectors including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hospitality and land as well as business brokerage. In 2024, the company celebrated 45 years of business. To contact a commercial specialist, call 678-320-4800 or visit .

Contact Information:

MaryKay Stallworth

Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

4042367067

SOURCE: Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers

View the original press release on newswire.