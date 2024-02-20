Freemen Nutra Group Welcomes Brent Moore As Chief Executive Officer Of Freemen Nutra Group North America

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Freemen Nutra Group, an industry leading ingredient distributor in the food and beverage, dietary supplement and animal nutrition markets is proud to announce the hiring of Brent Moore as Chief Executive Officer of Freemen Nutra Group North America, as well as the elevation of Hanks Li to Global CEO.

Mr. Moore joins the company with a diverse background of executive positions at leading international companies such as MeriCal, Pharmavite and Mars. "We are thrilled to welcome Brent Moore to Freemen Nutra Group as our new CEO. With his proven track record of over 20 years of experience in supply chain, operations, manufacturing, and many other key areas, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in leading our company to new heights. Brent's vision and leadership skills align perfectly with our strategic goals, and we look forward to a successful and collaborative future under his guidance," said Hanks Li, Global CEO, Freemen Nutra Group.

"I am honored and excited to join Freemen Nutra. This is a company with a rich history, a commitment to excellence, and a team of talented individuals. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation in place, fostering innovation, and leading Freemen Nutra to new heights. Together, we will embark on a journey of growth, collaboration, and success, and I am eager to contribute my experience and passion to this incredible team," said Moore, CEO, Freemen Nutra Group North America.

About Freemen Nutra Group, LLC

Freemen Nutra (Edison, New Jersey) is committed to helping our clients in the food and beverage, dietary supplement and animal nutrition markets bring their innovative ideas to life. Our exceptional, ethically sourced ingredients provide the solutions your brand needs to enhance its products' performance, taste and nutritional benefits.

