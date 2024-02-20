New Bern, North Carolina Announces First Low-Cost Nonstop Flights In The Region, Becoming Breeze Airways' 50Th City

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW BERN, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is proud to welcome a new airline partner: Breeze Airways. This addition creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for EWN to offer the only nonstop, "Nice Low Cost Carrier" flights in the region.

Photo Courtesy of Visit New Bern

The new airline will offer nonstop routes to two destinations including Orlando, FL and Hartford, CT. Breeze Airways will be offering twice weekly flights initially and air service will start on May 24. Fares on the new routes start at $49* one-way.

"Breeze Airways opens exciting new opportunities for the region by offering direct and easy access to some of our top markets," said Airport Director Andrew Shorter. "We're proud to partner with a growing airline and we would like to thank all of our community partners who helped make this happen."

"Breeze is not yet three years old but already announcing our 50th city to our national route map," said Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey. "Breeze seeks to connect underserved markets and city pairs without existing nonstops. Now, guests from New Bern, our fifth destination in the Carolinas, will be able to enjoy affordable and convenient new service to Connecticut and Florida."

New Bern, N.C. is the airline's 50th market they've joined to offer a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes in 27 states. Breeze was recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year. The airline is known for its commitment to making travel simple, affordable and enjoyable.

"Since we started flying in May 2021, Breeze has continued to add desirable destinations to our rapidly growing footprint," said Breeze CEO and Founder David Neeleman. "This new addition will surely be welcomed as we bring efficient, affordable and elevated travel to underserved markets."

Breeze Airlines will fly its 137-seat Airbus A220 aircraft, connecting the Eastern North Carolina community to many great new destinations.

Securing the new low-cost, nonstop air service for eastern North Carolina was a collaborative effort by Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, Craven County Government, the Craven 100 Alliance (C1A) and the Craven County Tourism Development Authority.

"Craven County prides itself on progress. This is a momentous triumph and on behalf of the Craven County Board of Commissioners and the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority, I extend my gratitude and commendation to all whose efforts culminated in this positive growth," expressed Jason Jones, Chairman of the Craven County Board of Commissioners, and board member of the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority.

"Airline development has been at the forefront of our strategic plan," shares C1A Chairman Owen Andrews. "Our dedicated task force worked diligently to bring this development to fruition, all while ensuring Breeze knew they had an ally in the C1A to make this partnership a success," said Craven 100 Alliance (C1A) Chairman Owen Andrews.

Travelers can visit FlyEWN and to research flight options and fares.

ABOUT CRAVEN 100 ALLIANCE (C1A)

The Craven 100 Alliance (C1A) is a dynamic public-private partnership dedicated to promoting economic development and prosperity in Craven County, North Carolina. C1A connects stakeholders from city and county governments and the public and private sectors to drive innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth in the region.

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA REGIONAL AIRPORT

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is a modern, full-service airport supporting commercial and private aviation activities. With an easy-to-navigate terminal, friendly staff, affordable parking, quick check-in, and security, EWN boasts one of the Southeast's most accessible and convenient regional airports and an "enjoyable air travel experience." The airport acts as the inbound gateway to historic New Bern, the Crystal Coast, The Outer Banks, Emerald Isle, Beaufort, Marine Air Station Cherry Point, and Swansboro, and a portal to destinations all over the world. Learn more at FlyEWN.

ABOUT BREEZE AIRWAYS

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023). Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 50 cities in 27 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features - including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.

ABOUT CRAVEN COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Craven County Tourism Development Authority serves to promote and develop Craven County as a travel destination. Through a collective effort to drive tourism, the authority stimulates the local economy through occupancy tax collections. These cooperative efforts generated $172 million in annual visitor spending in 2022, saving residents $11.5 million in state and local taxes. Explore the destination at visitnewbern .

C1A Media Contact:

Jeff Wood

252 633-5300

[email protected]

EWN Media Contact:

Andrew Shorter

252 638-8591 x232

[email protected]

Breeze Airways Media Contact:

Gareth Edmondson-Jones

917 399-9355

SOURCE: Craven 100 Alliance